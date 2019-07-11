'Stuber' (Rated R for violence and language throughout, some sexual references and brief graphic nudity.)
-- A detective recruits his Uber driver into an unexpected night of adventure.
'CRAWL' (Rated R for bloody creature violence, and brief language.)
-- A young woman, while attempting to save her father during a Category 5 hurricane, finds herself trapped in a flooding house and must fight for her life against alligators.
'The Farewell' (Rated PG for thematic material, brief language and some smoking.)
-- A Chinese family discovers their grandmother has only a short while left to live and decide to keep her in the dark, scheduling a wedding to gather before she dies.
'The Art of Self-Defense' (Rated R for violence, sexual content, graphic nudity and language.)
-- A man is attacked at random on the street. He enlists at a local dojo, led by a charismatic and mysterious sensei, in an effort to learn how to defend himself.
'Sword of Trust' (Rated R for language throughout.)
-- Cynthia and Mary show up to collect Cynthia's inheritance from her deceased grandfather, but the only item she receives is an antique sword that was believed by her grandfather to be proof that the South won the Civil War.
'Trespassers' (No rating available.)
-- Two dysfunctional couples rent a modern luxury desert home for the weekend hoping to sort out their messed-up lives. Just as they are about to settle in for a fun night, a neighbour turns up at their front door saying she has car trouble. And that's when the murderous trouble really starts.
New DVD releases this week:
'Pet Sematary'
'Little'
'After'
'High Life'