'Men in Black: International' (Rated PG-13 for sci-fi action, some language and suggestive material.)

-- The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization.

'Shaft' (Rated R for pervasive language, violence, sexual content, some drug material and brief nudity.)

-- John Shaft Jr., a cyber security expert with a degree from MIT, enlists his family's help to uncover the truth behind his best friend's untimely death.

'The Dead Don't Die' (Rated R for zombie violence/gore, and for language.)

-- The peaceful town of Centerville finds itself battling a zombie horde as the dead start rising from their graves.

'American Woman' (Rated R for language, sexual content and brief drug use.)

-- A woman raises her young grandson after her daughter goes missing.

'Being Frank' (No rating available.)

-- A normal father's family life is turned upside down when his son discovers he has another family.

'Hampstead' (Rated PG-13 for some suggestive material and language.)

-- An American widow finds unexpected love with a man living wild on Hampstead Heath when they take on the developers who want to destroy his home.

New DVD releases this week:

'Captain Marvel'

'Five Feet Apart'

'Captive State'

'The Mustang'

'I Am the Night'

'Leprechaun Returns'

