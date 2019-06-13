'Men in Black: International' (Rated PG-13 for sci-fi action, some language and suggestive material.)
-- The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization.
'Shaft' (Rated R for pervasive language, violence, sexual content, some drug material and brief nudity.)
-- John Shaft Jr., a cyber security expert with a degree from MIT, enlists his family's help to uncover the truth behind his best friend's untimely death.
'The Dead Don't Die' (Rated R for zombie violence/gore, and for language.)
-- The peaceful town of Centerville finds itself battling a zombie horde as the dead start rising from their graves.
'American Woman' (Rated R for language, sexual content and brief drug use.)
-- A woman raises her young grandson after her daughter goes missing.
'Being Frank' (No rating available.)
-- A normal father's family life is turned upside down when his son discovers he has another family.
'Hampstead' (Rated PG-13 for some suggestive material and language.)
-- An American widow finds unexpected love with a man living wild on Hampstead Heath when they take on the developers who want to destroy his home.
New DVD releases this week:
'Captain Marvel'
'Five Feet Apart'
'Captive State'
'The Mustang'
'I Am the Night'
'Leprechaun Returns'