'Kin' (Rated PG-13 for gun violence and intense action, suggestive material, language, thematic elements and drinking)
-- Chased by a vengeful criminal, the feds and a gang of otherworldly soldiers, a recently released ex-con and his adopted teenage brother are forced to go on the run with a weapon of mysterious origin as their only protection.
'Operation Finale' (Rated PG-13 for disturbing thematic content and related violent images, and for some language)
-- A team of secret agents set out to track down the Nazi officer who masterminded the Holocaust.
'The Little Stranger' (Rated R for some disturbing bloody images)
-- After a doctor is called to visit a crumbling manor, strange things begin to occur.
New DVD releases for this week:
"Life of the Party"
"Breaking In"
"The Rider"
"On Chesil Beach"