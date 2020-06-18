Old films fill Siouxland theaters until the new releases begin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Krull Cinemas in Sheldon and Orange City have opened their doors to play older and classic movies.

Aaron Krull, owner of the theaters, said studios have opened up their old catalogs since there is no new content currently coming out of Hollywood.

“They gave us a pretty large list of what is available on hard drives, which our projectors use to download movies," Krull said. "So we were able to pick from pretty much every major studio, kind of pick the movies we wanted to play.”

Krull said Orange City has already played movies such as "Jaws," "Grease" and "Land Before Time." Sheldon theatergoers have gotten "Jurassic Park," "American Graffiti" and "Shrek."

“I’m picking movies I feel are meant to be seen on the big screen,” Krull said. “'Jaws' is just an example. A lot of us, including myself, weren’t even born when 'Jaws' came out. Just giving another couple of generations the availability to watch it on the big screen is kind of cool.”

Krull said that most of the movies on the list are from the 1970s and beyond, but there’s a chance he could dig deeper for older movies. It just depends on what can be digitized.