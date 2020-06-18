Old films fill Siouxland theaters until the new releases begin

Krull Cinemas in Sheldon and Orange City have opened their doors to play older and classic movies.
Aaron Krull, owner of the theaters, said studios have opened up their old catalogs since there is no new content currently coming out of Hollywood.
“They gave us a pretty large list of what is available on hard drives, which our projectors use to download movies," Krull said. "So we were able to pick from pretty much every major studio, kind of pick the movies we wanted to play.”
Krull said Orange City has already played movies such as "Jaws," "Grease" and "Land Before Time." Sheldon theatergoers have gotten "Jurassic Park," "American Graffiti" and "Shrek."
“I’m picking movies I feel are meant to be seen on the big screen,” Krull said. “'Jaws' is just an example. A lot of us, including myself, weren’t even born when 'Jaws' came out. Just giving another couple of generations the availability to watch it on the big screen is kind of cool.”
Krull said that most of the movies on the list are from the 1970s and beyond, but there’s a chance he could dig deeper for older movies. It just depends on what can be digitized.
Krull said that they should get new content in July so that they might change the scheduling.
Krull said that the movie industry doesn’t move that fast, and it was hard for them to prepare to open back up after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds allowed theaters to open. He said that most of their information about what to do came from the National Association of Theater Owners.
Krull said one of the hardest things about reopening was making sure everything still worked.
“It was a hectic couple of days getting open, but after that, it was worth it,” Krull said. “It was nice to have a theater open again.”
