Subscribe for 33¢ / day

LOCAL THEATERS

Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-2344

www.carmike.com

The Nun (R) 12:00 2:30 5:00 7:30 10:00

Other movie times unavailable in time for Weekender deadline.

Call theater for more showtimes or refer to website.

Promenade Cinema 14

924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300

www.mainstreettheatres.com

God Bless the Broken Road (PG) 11:00 1:35 4:15 7:00 9:35

Movie times unavailable in time for Weekender deadline.

Times are subject to change. Refer to website.

NEARBY THEATERS

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa

712-546-1777

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Alpha (PG-13) 7:15 9:40

The Nun (R) 7:30 9:50

Crazy Rich Asians (PG-13) 7:00 9:45

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.

402-873-6487

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Alpha (PG-13) 7:15 9:35

The Nun (R) 7:30 9:50

Crazy Rich Asians (PG-13) 7:00 9:40

Legacy 3 Theatre

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa

712-246-2245

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Alpha (PG-13) 7:15 9:35

The Nun (R) 7:30 9:45

Crazy Rich Asians (PG-13) 7:00 9:40

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.

402-727-9036

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Juliet, Naked (R) 1:10 4:10 7:10 9:45

The Nun (R) 1:35 4:35 7:00 8:00 9:15 10:15

Crazy Rich Asians (PG-13) 1:15 4:15 7:05 9:50

Slender Man (PG-13) 9:40

The Meg (PG-13) 1:40 4:35 7:20 9:55

Peppermint (R) 1:30 4:40 7:25 9:45

Christopher Robin (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:05

Incredibles 2 (PG) 1:00 4:00

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

Call theater for showtimes.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Coyote Twin

10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

Vermillion Theatre

4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3546

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa

712-737-8866

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Alpha (PG-13) 7:10 9:35

Juliet, Naked (R) 7:15 9:45

Peppermint (R) 7:20 9:50

The Nun (R) 7:30 9:55

Crazy Rich Asians (PG-13) 7:00 9:40

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa

712-324-2121

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Alpha (PG-13) 7:15 9:35

The Nun (R) 7:30 9:45

Crazy Rich Asians (PG-13) 7:00 9:40

0
0
0
0
0

Weekender writer

Load comments