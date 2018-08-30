LOCAL THEATERS
Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-2344
Kin (PG-13) 12:00 2:30 5:00 7:30 10:00
The Happytime Murders (R) 1:30 4:15 6:45 9:15
The Meg (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:50
Slender Man (PG-13) 2:00 4:30 7:15 9:40
Alpha (PG-13) 12:15 2:40 5:10 7:35 10:00
Crazy Rich Asians (PG-13) 12:30 3:20 6:30 9:25
Promenade Cinema 14
924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300
Kin (PG-13) 11:20 1:55 4:30 7:05 9:40
Searching (PG-13) 11:30 2:10 4:45 7:20 9:50
A.X.L. (PG) 11:30 2:00 5:00
The Happytime Murders (R) 11:40 2:15 4:40 7:35 9:50
Alpha (PG-13) 11:25 2:05 4:40 7:25 9:45
Mile 22 (R) 7:15 10:00
Crazy Rich Asians (PG-13) 11:00 1:40 4:20 7:00 9:45
BlacKkKlasman (R) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:35
Slender Man (PG-13) 7:20 10:00
The Meg (PG-13) 11:10 1:50 4:30 7:15 9:55
Christopher Robin (PG) 11:15 1:45 4:15 7:05
Spy Who Dumped Me (R) 9:30
Eighth Grade (R) 1:15 8:00 9:55
Mission: Impossible - Fallout (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:35
Equalizer 2 (R) 9:40
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! (PG-13) 11:00 1:35 4:10
Hotel Transylvania 3 (PG) 11:25 1:55 4:20
Ant-Man and the Wasp (PG-13) 4:25 7:10
Incredibles 2 (PG) 1:00 3:50 6:45
Times are subject to change. Refer to website.
NEARBY THEATERS
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa
712-546-1777
Alpha (PG-13) 7:15 9:35
Slender Man (PG-13) 7:30 9:45
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (PG) 7:00 9:30
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.
402-873-6487
Crazy Rich Asians (PG-13) 7:15 9:55
Incredibles 2 (PG) 7:00 9:45
Slender Man (PG-13) 7:30 9:40
Legacy 3 Theatre
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa
712-246-2245
Crazy Rich Asians (PG-13) 7:00 9:40
Slender Man (PG-13) 7:30 9:45
Hotel Transylvania 3 (PG) 7:15 9:35
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.
402-727-9036
The Spy Who Dumped Me (R) 1:30 4:20 7:25 9:55
The Happytime Murders (R) 1:35 4:30 7:30 9:50
Alpha (PG-13) 1:05 4:05 9:40
Mile 22 (R) 7:15 9:45
Crazy Rich Asians (PG-13) 1:15 4:15 7:10 9:50
Slender Man (PG-13) 9:40
The Meg (PG-13) 1:40 4:35 7:20 9:55
Christopher Robin (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:05
Hotel Transylvania 3 (PG) 1:10 4:10 7:10
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.
402-833-1833
Call theater for showtimes.
Coyote Twin
10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
Call theater for showtimes.
Vermillion Theatre
4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3546
Call theater for showtimes.
Holland Plaza Theatre
717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa
712-737-8866
Eighth Grade (R) 9:30
Slender Man (PG-13) 7:20 9:45
The Happyland Murders (R) 7:30 9:50
Mile 22 (R) 7:15 9:40
Crazy Rich Asians (PG-13) 7:00 9:40
Hotel Transylvania 3 (PG) 7:10
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa
712-324-2121
Crazy Rich Asians (PG-13) 7:00 9:45
Slender Man (PG-13) 7:30 9:55
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (PG) 7:15 9:35