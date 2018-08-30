Subscribe for 33¢ / day

LOCAL THEATERS

Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-2344

www.carmike.com

Kin (PG-13) 12:00 2:30 5:00 7:30 10:00

The Happytime Murders (R) 1:30 4:15 6:45 9:15

The Meg (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:50

Slender Man (PG-13) 2:00 4:30 7:15 9:40

Alpha (PG-13) 12:15 2:40 5:10 7:35 10:00

Crazy Rich Asians (PG-13) 12:30 3:20 6:30 9:25

Promenade Cinema 14

924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Kin (PG-13) 11:20 1:55 4:30 7:05 9:40

Searching (PG-13) 11:30 2:10 4:45 7:20 9:50

A.X.L. (PG) 11:30 2:00 5:00

The Happytime Murders (R) 11:40 2:15 4:40 7:35 9:50

Alpha (PG-13) 11:25 2:05 4:40 7:25 9:45

Mile 22 (R) 7:15 10:00

Crazy Rich Asians (PG-13) 11:00 1:40 4:20 7:00 9:45

BlacKkKlasman (R) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:35

Slender Man (PG-13) 7:20 10:00

The Meg (PG-13) 11:10 1:50 4:30 7:15 9:55

Christopher Robin (PG) 11:15 1:45 4:15 7:05

Spy Who Dumped Me (R) 9:30

Eighth Grade (R) 1:15 8:00 9:55

Mission: Impossible - Fallout (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:35

Equalizer 2 (R) 9:40

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! (PG-13) 11:00 1:35 4:10

Hotel Transylvania 3 (PG) 11:25 1:55 4:20

Ant-Man and the Wasp (PG-13) 4:25 7:10

Incredibles 2 (PG) 1:00 3:50 6:45

Times are subject to change. Refer to website.

NEARBY THEATERS

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa

712-546-1777

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Alpha (PG-13) 7:15 9:35

Slender Man (PG-13) 7:30 9:45

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (PG) 7:00 9:30

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.

402-873-6487

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Crazy Rich Asians (PG-13) 7:15 9:55

Incredibles 2 (PG) 7:00 9:45

Slender Man (PG-13) 7:30 9:40

Legacy 3 Theatre

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa

712-246-2245

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Crazy Rich Asians (PG-13) 7:00 9:40

Slender Man (PG-13) 7:30 9:45

Hotel Transylvania 3 (PG) 7:15 9:35

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.

402-727-9036

www.mainstreettheatres.com

The Spy Who Dumped Me (R) 1:30 4:20 7:25 9:55

The Happytime Murders (R) 1:35 4:30 7:30 9:50

Alpha (PG-13) 1:05 4:05 9:40

Mile 22 (R) 7:15 9:45

Crazy Rich Asians (PG-13) 1:15 4:15 7:10 9:50

Slender Man (PG-13) 9:40

The Meg (PG-13) 1:40 4:35 7:20 9:55

Christopher Robin (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:05

Hotel Transylvania 3 (PG) 1:10 4:10 7:10

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

Call theater for showtimes.

Coyote Twin

10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

Vermillion Theatre

4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3546

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa

712-737-8866

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Eighth Grade (R) 9:30

Slender Man (PG-13) 7:20 9:45

The Happyland Murders (R) 7:30 9:50

Mile 22 (R) 7:15 9:40

Crazy Rich Asians (PG-13) 7:00 9:40

Hotel Transylvania 3 (PG) 7:10

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa

712-324-2121

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Crazy Rich Asians (PG-13) 7:00 9:45

Slender Man (PG-13) 7:30 9:55

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (PG) 7:15 9:35

