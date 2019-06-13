{{featured_button_text}}

LOCAL THEATERS

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062

www.amctheatres.com

Rocketman (R) 11:45 2:45 6:00 9:00

The Secret Life of Pets 2 3D (PG) 11:15 4:15 7:00

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 12:15 2:00 10:15

Dark Phoenix (PG-13) 11:05 1:554:55 7:40 10:20

Late Night (R) 10:45 1:20 4:00 6:50 9:25

Aladdin (PG) 11:30 2:45 6:00 9:15

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) 12:00 3:15 6:30 9:40

Rocketman (R) 12:45 3:45 6:45 9:45

Ma (R) 10:30 1:00 3:30 6:20 10:10

John Wick: Parabellum (R) 11:45 3:00 6:35 9:35

Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 10:30 2:20 6:15 9:00

Booksmart (R) 5:00 7:45

The Hustle (PG-13) 2:30 10:15

Shaft (R) 11:00 1:45 4:45 7:30 10:10

Men In Black International 3D (PG-13) 1:30 10:05

Men In Black International (PG-13) 10:30 4:30 7:15

Check website for more showtimes.

Promenade Cinema 14

924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Late Night (R) 10:50 1:35 4:35 7:25 9:45

Men In Black: International (ACX) (PG-13) 11:15 2:00 4:45 7:20 10:00

Men In Black: International (Recliners) 10:30 1:15 4:00 6:35 9:15

Shaft (Recliners) (R) 11:00 1:55 4:40 7:15 9:50

Dark Phoenix (PG-13) 10:30 11:10 1:05 2:15 4:00 5:00 7:00 8:00 9:40

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 11:30 2:00 4:05 6:30

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (Recliners) (PG) 10:45 1:00 3:10 5:15 7:20 9:30

Godzilla (PG-13) 10:35 1:30 4:20 7:10 10:00

Ma (R) 11:45 2:20 5:15 7:35 9:55

Rocketman (R) 10:45 1:30 4:15 7:05 9:50

Aladdin (PG) 10:30 1:20 4:10 7:05 9:55

John Wick: Parabellum (R) 7:05 10:00

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (PG) 11:00 1:35 4:05

Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 10:45 2:30 6:30 8:45

Times are subject to change. Refer to website.

NEARBY THEATERS

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa

712-546-1777

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Men In Black: International (PG-13) 1:15 4:15 7:00 9:40

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 1:30 4:30 7:15 9:30

Dark Phoenix (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 6:50 9:35

See website for showtimes

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.

402-873-6487

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Men In Black: International (PG-13) 1:15 4:15 7:00 9:40

Dark Phoenix (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 6:50 9:35

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 1:30 4:30 7:15 9:30

See website for more showtimes.

Legacy 3 Theatre

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa

712-246-2245

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Men In Black: International (PG-13) 1:15 4:15 7:00 9:40

Dark Phoenix (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 6:50 9:35

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 1:30 4:30 7:15 9:30

See website for showtimes.

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.

402-727-9036

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Men In Black: International (PG-13) 4:10 9:40

Dark Phoenix (PG-13) 1:20 4:20 7:10 9:45

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 6:50 9:35

Aladdin (PG) 1:15 4:15 6:50 9:30

Shaft (R) 1:00 4:15 7:15 9:50

Men In Black: International 3D (PG-13) 1:10 7:10

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (3D) (PG) 4:30 9:25

Rocketman (R) 1:10 4:10 7:00 9:40

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 1:30 7:20

See website for more showtimes.

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

Call theater for showtimes.

Coyote Twin

10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

Vermillion Theatre

4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3546

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

State Theatre

124 South Main Street, Holstein, IA

712-368 - 6226

www.holsteinstatetheatre.com

See website for showtimes.

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa

712-737-8866

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Men In Black: International (PG-13) 1:20 4:20 7:10 9:50

Shaft (R) 1:10 4:10 7:00 9:35

Dark Phoenix (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 6:50 9:35

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 1:30 4:30 7:20 9:30

Aladdin (PG) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:40

See website for more showtimes.

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa

712-324-2121

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Men In Black: International (PG-13) 7:00 9:40

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 7:15 9:30

Dark Phoenix (PG-13) 6:50 9:35

See website for showtimes.

