LOCAL THEATERS

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062

www.amctheatres.com

Aladdin 3D (PG) 11:30 2:45 6:00 9:15

Aladdin (PG) 12:30 3:45 7:00 10:15

Godzilla: King of the Monsters 3D (PG-13) 3:00 9:30

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) 11:45 6:15

Ma (R) 11:15 2:00 4:45 7:15 9:45

Rocketman (R) 10:30 1:30 4:30 7:30 10:25

Check website for more showtimes.

Promenade Cinema 14

924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) 11:30 2:30 5:30 6:30 8:30 9:30

Godzilla: King of the Monsters 3D (PG-13) 12:30 3:30

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (ACX) (PG-13) 10:30 1:30 4:30 7:30 10:30

Ma (Recliners) (R) 11:05 2:00 4:55 7:35 10:00

Rocketman (R) 11:20 2:15 5:15 8:15

Rocketman (Recliners) (R) 10:45 1:30 4:20 7:10 9:55

Aladdin (PG) 11:45 2:45 6:00 8:50

Aladdin (Recliners) (PG) 10:30 1:20 4:10 7:00 9:50

Booksmart (R) 11:10 1:55 4:50 7:20 9:45

Brightburn (R) 11:45 2:30 5:20 7:45 9:55

A Dog's Journey (PG) 10:55 1:40 4:10 6:45

John Wick: Parabellum (R) 10:35 1:25 4:15 7:05 9:55

Detective Pikachu (PG) 11:00 1:35 4:05 6:30

Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 10:30 2:15 6:00 9:45

NEARBY THEATERS

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa

712-546-1777

www.mainstreettheatres.com

See website for showtimes.

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S 11th St., Nebraska City, Neb.

402-873-6487

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) 1:10 4:10 7:00 9:45

A Dog's Journey (PG) 1:20 4:20 7:15 9:40

Aladdin (PG) 1:00 4:00 6:45 9:30

See website for more showtimes.

Legacy 3 Theater

712 W Sheridan Ave., Shenandoah, Iowa

712-246-2245

www.mainstreetthatres.com

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) 4:10 7:00 9:45

A Dog's Journey (PG) 4:20 7:15 9:35

Aladdin (PG) 4:00 6:45 9:30

See website for more showtimes.

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.

402-727-9036

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) 1:10 4:00 6:50 9:40

Aladdin (PG) 1:00 3:45 6:40 9:30

Booksmart (R) 1:30 4:30 7:25 9:55

John Wick: Parabellum (R) 1:00 4:15 7:10 9:50

Ma (R) 1:25 4:25 7:20 9:45

Rocketman (R) 1:15 3:55 7:00 9:40

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (PG) 1:20 4:10 6:30 8:45

See website for more showtimes.

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St., Wayne, Neb.

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

Call theater for showtimes.

Coyote Twin

10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

Vermillion Theatre

4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3546

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

State Theatre

124 South Main Street, Holstein, Iowa

712-368-6226

www.holsteinstatetheatre.com

See website for showtimes.

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa

712-737-8866

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Aladdin (PG) 4:00 6:40 9:30

Booksmart (R) 4:20 6:45 9:50

Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 6:00 9:00

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) 4:00 6:50 9:45

Rocketman (R) 4:15 7:00 9:40

Main Street 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa

712-324-2121

www.mainstreettheatres.com

A Dog's Journey (PG) 7:15 9:40

Aladdin (PG) 6:45 9:30

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) 7:00 9:45

