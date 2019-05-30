LOCAL THEATERS
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062
Aladdin 3D (PG) 11:30 2:45 6:00 9:15
Aladdin (PG) 12:30 3:45 7:00 10:15
Godzilla: King of the Monsters 3D (PG-13) 3:00 9:30
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) 11:45 6:15
Ma (R) 11:15 2:00 4:45 7:15 9:45
Rocketman (R) 10:30 1:30 4:30 7:30 10:25
Promenade Cinema 14
924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) 11:30 2:30 5:30 6:30 8:30 9:30
Godzilla: King of the Monsters 3D (PG-13) 12:30 3:30
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (ACX) (PG-13) 10:30 1:30 4:30 7:30 10:30
Ma (Recliners) (R) 11:05 2:00 4:55 7:35 10:00
Rocketman (R) 11:20 2:15 5:15 8:15
Rocketman (Recliners) (R) 10:45 1:30 4:20 7:10 9:55
Aladdin (PG) 11:45 2:45 6:00 8:50
Aladdin (Recliners) (PG) 10:30 1:20 4:10 7:00 9:50
Booksmart (R) 11:10 1:55 4:50 7:20 9:45
Brightburn (R) 11:45 2:30 5:20 7:45 9:55
A Dog's Journey (PG) 10:55 1:40 4:10 6:45
John Wick: Parabellum (R) 10:35 1:25 4:15 7:05 9:55
Detective Pikachu (PG) 11:00 1:35 4:05 6:30
Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 10:30 2:15 6:00 9:45
NEARBY THEATERS
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa
712-546-1777
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S 11th St., Nebraska City, Neb.
402-873-6487
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) 1:10 4:10 7:00 9:45
A Dog's Journey (PG) 1:20 4:20 7:15 9:40
Aladdin (PG) 1:00 4:00 6:45 9:30
Legacy 3 Theater
712 W Sheridan Ave., Shenandoah, Iowa
712-246-2245
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) 4:10 7:00 9:45
A Dog's Journey (PG) 4:20 7:15 9:35
Aladdin (PG) 4:00 6:45 9:30
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.
402-727-9036
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) 1:10 4:00 6:50 9:40
Aladdin (PG) 1:00 3:45 6:40 9:30
Booksmart (R) 1:30 4:30 7:25 9:55
John Wick: Parabellum (R) 1:00 4:15 7:10 9:50
Ma (R) 1:25 4:25 7:20 9:45
Rocketman (R) 1:15 3:55 7:00 9:40
Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (PG) 1:20 4:10 6:30 8:45
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St., Wayne, Neb.
402-833-1833
Coyote Twin
10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
Vermillion Theatre
4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3546
State Theatre
124 South Main Street, Holstein, Iowa
712-368-6226
Holland Plaza Theatre
717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa
712-737-8866
Aladdin (PG) 4:00 6:40 9:30
Booksmart (R) 4:20 6:45 9:50
Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 6:00 9:00
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) 4:00 6:50 9:45
Rocketman (R) 4:15 7:00 9:40
Main Street 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa
712-324-2121
A Dog's Journey (PG) 7:15 9:40
Aladdin (PG) 6:45 9:30
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) 7:00 9:45