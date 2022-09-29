Sioux City International Film Festival to recognize exceptional shorts for the 17th year

More than 180 movies were entered but only 69 were selected to be screened at the 17th annual Sioux City International Film Festival (SCIFF).

Out of those 69 short subject epics, only a handful will win the coveted Siouxsie Award in such categories as best comedy, drama, documentary, sci-fi/fantasy, horror, audience choice and best of the fest.

Running in two-hour genre-specific blocks at Promenade Cinema 14, all 69 shorts will be shown to the public during the festival, which runs Thursday through Sunday.

This year's fest will feature films from Austria, China, France, Hungary, South Korea, Taiwan and throughout the United States, said SCIFF director Adam Gonshorowski.

"The quality of films we received from local and regional filmmakers, as well as national and international filmmakers, was high," he explained.

Unlike other years, a new category will be revealed, complete with a very special prize.

"We are excited to explore our theme, 'Music in Film,' at this year's festival," Gonshorowski said. "Through a partnership with Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, we will add a Best Music award, with the winner receiving a one-of-kind, custom guitar from Hard Rock."

Several of SCIFF's speakers and workshops will follow a musical theme.

Leslie Werden, the film festival's president, is especially happy about a 9 p.m. Thursday Q&A featuring documentarian Matt Schrader.

"Matt is a three-time Emmy Award-winning news producer who left network news to become a full-time filmmaker," she explained. "Matt's feature-length documentary, 'Score: A Film Music Documentary' (which will screened at the Promenade Cinema at 7:30 p.m. Thursday) has become one of the most popular 'crowdfunded' film projects of all time."

In addition, Sioux City native Jordan Dykstra will be a part of a "Collaborative Creation or Singular Sound" workshop at 6 p.m. Friday at Design West, 1014 1/2 Fourth St.

Dykstra, a 2003 Bishop Heelan Catholic High School graduate, is best known for writing the musical scores for films like "Blow the Man Down," "Hail Satan?" and "It Comes at Night," as well as "Documenting Hate," which won the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Investigative Documentary.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, Bri Holland, a Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter, music producer and audio engineer, will conduct an "Engineering Theatrical Vocal Music for Cinema" workshop at Design West.

Of equal importance will be a Filmmaker's Roundtable, featuring many of the festival's selected auteurs, which will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday.

"The Filmmakers Roundtable has become our signature event," Werden said. "It gives our guest artists and visiting filmmakers a chance to discuss the process of creating with festival attendees."

Such free and open-to-the-public workshops is integral to SCIFF's success.

Currently the longest-running short subject film fest in Iowa, the mission of the Sioux City International Film Festival has been to promote independent films and filmmakers to the people of Sioux City as well as the surrounding region.

Yet the scope of SCIFF has far exceeded simply Siouxland.

"People often ask how we're able to attract moviemakers from across the country and around the world," Werden said. "The reason is pretty simple. In Sioux City, we treat people especially plus we do love our movies."