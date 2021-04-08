Sioux City native's coming of age movie hitting the film festival circuit

All right, here is the "good news": Living in Los Angeles for nearly three years and currently sharing a residence in Beverly Hills, Sioux City native Joe Clarke has yet to have his own TMZ moment.

Surprisingly that can also be considered "bad news."

"My friends kid me when I try to take selfies with celebrities," Clarke admitted. "They say I'm not being cool and they say you can take the boy out of Iowa but not Iowa out of the boy."

Noooo!

"Guess I consider myself like Larry David and my real life is something out of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm,'" the 32-year-old noted with a laugh. "Since moving to L.A., I don't even drive anywhere. I ride my bike instead."

Aargh, say it ain't so, Joe!

OK, so this won't be the juicy Tinseltown expose that we were hoping for.

Then again, Clarke, a 2006 Bishop Heelan Catholic High School graduate who is best known for making 2010's cheesy "Kung Fu Graffiti" or 2015's "Up on the Wooftop" -- which featured a talking dog and "Saved By the Bell"'s Mr. Belding as Santa Claus -- was perhaps unlikely to take the Hollywood Bad Boy crown away from Charlie Sheen.