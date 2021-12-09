Sioux City native's flick earning plaudits across the country and around the world

In his latest film, Joe Clarke has a helluva lot of hyphens attached to his name.

For instance, "Alta Vista" -- a coming-of-age drama about a screenwriter struggling with the death of his dad -- has the Sioux City native listed as its writer, director, producer and star.

However, Clarke is especially stoked by one more title: internationally acclaimed auteur.

Well, that may be a bit of overstatement but Clarke's "Alta Vista" did pick up Best Picture honors at the 2021 London Independent Film Awards as well as a 2021 World London Film Festival Gold Selection movie.

Previously, the movie had been lauded for its screenplay, editing and musical score at nine other film festivals throughout the United States.

"I can't believe the first time I traveled overseas was to pick up the Best Picture award in London," Clarke said with a chuckle. "That was pretty awesome!"

A HOMEGROWN MOVIEMAKER

This achievement is even more significant, given the 33-year-old's cinematic past.

"I started making movies on my brother's old camcorder when I was in middle school," Clarke, a 2006 Bishop Heelan Catholic High School grad, recalled.

His initial inspiration? Campy chop-sock-y flicks of kung-fu variety.

"I remember staging action scenes on Fourth Street," Clarke explained.

Clarke's ambitions didn't go unnoticed from mom and dad, who have him the nickname "Joefinger" -- after the down-and-our filmmaker character that Steve Martin played in the 1999 movie "Bowfinger," of course.

"Mom and dad were OK with my movie making as long as I received a good education," the 2010 University of Iowa graduate noted.

RETRO STARS, HEARTLAND LOCALES

As a bonus, all of Clarke's initial forays into films were based in or near eastern Iowa.

Adding a bit of star power were some recognizable TV faces in many of his flicks.

That included "Saved by the Bell" star Dennis Haskins, who appeared in Clarke's 2015's "Up on the Wooftop," as well as "Family Matters" star Reginald VelJohnson, who appeared in 2014's "The Formula."

Actor Brandon Baker (Disney Channel's "Johnny Tsunami") was also an early member of Clarke's stock company of actors, starring in "The Formula," before doing a cameo in "Up on the Wooftop."

While he enjoyed making movies in Iowa, Clarke knew he needed to make his mark in La-La-Land.

"I wasn't ready to move to Los Angeles right out of college," he said. "With a few years under my belt, I was ready to make the move."

Since establishing himself in California, Clarke has made 2019's "Headstrong" -- a documentary on pro wrestler Rob Van Dam's surprising foray into standup comedy -- as well as "Alta Vista," which, believe it or not, began life as a "Point Break"-type of beach heist movie.

WHEN KEANU REEVES MEETS 'THE PLAYER?'

"As a script, 'Alta Vista' has had several lives," Clarke said with a weary sigh. "I had envisioned it to be a Keanu Reeves-type of movie with a lot of surfing and plenty of intrigue."

Instead, it evolved into an insider-ish peek at some colorful Hollywood characters with Clarke, initially sporting an unusual "the caveman from the GEICO Insurance commercial" look.

"That was another sign of 'Alta Vista''s long gestation period," he explained. "I grew out my hair during the interim. I decided to keep the look when I cast myself in the lead."

A STAR IS BORN ... OUT OF DESPERATION

This decision in becoming a leading man did inspired some trash talk among Clarke's friends.

"They teased me by saying I turned the film into a 90-minute selfie," he mentioned with a shrug. "But there was a real reason behind my choice."

When he was making movies in the Midwest, actors were more than happy to give Clarke a two-week window.

In Hollywood -- the ultimate "industry" town -- actors were hesitant to give Clarke two days of work, let alone two weeks.

"It was difficult getting enough actors on the set at the same time," he explained. "They were all working on different projects, besides mine."

Then, Clarke had a revelation.

"As the director, I had to be on set all of the time," he reasoned. "Since I was always available, I made myself the leading man. My character was a screenwriter and I am, in real-life, a screenwriter. Seemed like good casting to me."

Clarke said he is pleased with the critical response that "Alta Vista" has received.

"Right off the bat, it was tough getting the movie into film festivals, since many were canceled due to the pandemic," he said. "Now, the movie is getting some exposure.'

Even more significantly, "Alta Vista" is available for streaming by Amazon.

'A GREAT TIME TO BE A MOVIEMAKER'

"Such avenues weren't available when I started making movies," Clarke said. "Not only is 'Alta Vista' on Amazon, but my documentary 'Headstrong' just debuted on (the) Reelz (digital network). There are so many outlets looking for product that it is a great time to be a movie maker."

Guess what? You don't need to be an auteur to start a cinematic career. According to Clarke, many newcomers are utilizing TikTok and YouTube as host sites for their work.

Perhaps not so surprisingly, young movie makers are looking at Clarke for inspiration.

"I just got an email from a budding, 16-year-old film director in a small town in Iowa," he said. "Hopefully, I gave the kid some good advice because there are times when I still feel like a 15-year-old myself."

In the trailer for "Alta Vista," Clarke showcases the rural-ness of Iowa farms, juxtaposing it with scenes set in the City of Angels, along with action at the beach.

For old times sake, there is even a kung-fu fight sequence in the minute-and-a-half preview.

