Sioux City students get a behind the scenes look at moviemaking

"People have no idea how movies are actually made," he said before one of his classes. "They also have no idea how many different skills are required behind the scenes of a movie."

Rowan Risdal is well aware of the intricacies of film.

"I used to just like scary movies," the 10-year-old explained. "Now, I enjoy Hollywood blockbusters."

That puts Rowan on the same page as fellow film student Sofia Egstrom.

"I like big movies," the 14-year-old said with a shrug. "Do I have a favorite movie? No, it changes all the time."

While Sofia's friend Grace Emory has some experience as a performer, the 16-year-old recognized that some behind-the-scene cred will put her into double-hyphen territory. You know, as in writer-director-star.

"The more you know. the further you'll get," Grace said as Smyth nodded.

"Technology has changed so much that you don't need a big studio backing your film," he said. "A movie no longer needs to be made in Hollywood any more."

Indeed, the next David Lynch may come out of a tiny classroom of a Sioux City music conservatory.