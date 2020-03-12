SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

Doses of hilarity and heart

Join the Sioux City Community Theater for its performance of "The Wild Women of Winedale," a comedy that focuses on three women who are at a crossroad in their lives and how they support each other through the highs and lows of life. The production runs through March 22 at 1401 Riverside Blvd.

So you think you can dance?

Fans of America's favorite dance show rejoice! "Dancing with the Stars'" longest tour comes to Sioux City's Orpheum Theatre Sunday night. The performance begins at 7 p.m. at 528 Pierce St.

No doubt about it

Country artist Neal McCoy brings his greatest hits such as "No Doubt About It" and "Now I Pray for Rain" to Anthem in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City at 8 p.m. March 13, at 111 Third St.

Symphony in four movements

Join the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra for a night of classical music featuring Beethoven's No. 7 Symphony at 7:30 p.m. March 14 at the Orpheum Theatre.

King of the jungle