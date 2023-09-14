In his previous movies, award-winning filmmaker Michael White had tackled such topics as ghost stories, romantic punk fans and, even, the backstage drama of drag queens.

Yet, White, an associate professor for Wayne State College’s Communication Department, said the subject matter of his latest flick was much more challenging.

That’s because “The Cross” was largely taken by his own family history.

“Delore Morrow was my French-Canadian grandfather,” White said. “He and his family settled in rural Iowa in 1922, where he opened in a small cafe.”

The Ku Klux Klan, then on the rise in the Midwest, targeted the Morrow family for being Catholic, forcing them to move away to Fort Dodge.

“Iowa didn’t have many racial minorities at the time,” White said. “That’s why the KKK went after people of different faiths.”

“The Cross,” which White codirected with Shelby Hagerdon, will have its premiere at 7 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Majestic Theatre, 310 Main St., Wayne, Neb.

White had trepidations about telling the story, which had been relayed to him by family members.

“My grandfather Delore died before I was born, and my grandmother died when I was very young,” he explained. “Revisiting the story, I thought, might be opening up old wounds.”

After doing extensive research, White discovered that the incident his family experienced was not an isolated one.

Indeed, other former residents of the rural Iowa town recalled past family members being tormented by the KKK.

“The story, then, became a tribute to the perseverance of a family headed up by both my grandfather as well as my grandmother, who was a business owner when most women were stay-at-home moms,” White said.

Influenced by films with similar themes like Claire Denis’ “Chocolat,” Milos Forman’s “Ragtime” and Alan Parker’s “Mississippi Burning,” White and Hagerdon began the process of casting the movies, which had 16 speaking parts.

“We were very lucky that Cedric Fevrier (who was hired to play the part of Delore Morrow) spoke French,” White said. “He was able to do a French dialect perfectly.”

Also getting high marks was Omaha-based actress Jessica Johnson, who assumed the role of White’s grandmother Vivienne Morrow.

“As soon as Jessica walked onto the set, she became the much-younger version of the grandmother I remembered as a kid,” White said.

Hagerdon was equally impressed by the younger members of the cast, which included Rachel Williamson, who played the part of daughter Madeline.

“The part of Maddie reminds me so much of your mom, it’s scary,” Hagerdon told White.

Filming took place between May and July, with interiors shot at South Sioux City’s College Center and exteriors shots in various locations throughout Northwest Iowa.

This included an actual cross burning, which took place on a rural farm and with the assistance of a local fire department.

While “The Cross” deals with a very serious subject matter, Hagerdon insisted she wanted a healthy emphasis on family drama.

That was especially true in the depiction of Delore and Vivienne’s three daughters.

“Sometimes, it felt like we were making ‘Little Women Meets the KKK,’” Hagerdon said.

Still, the film turns a spotlight on a not widely-known side of American history.

“When people think of the KKK, they think it is a southern problem,” White said, shaking his head. “The KKK can be anywhere. They are an American problem.”

Though the movie takes place more than a century ago, intolerance remains a persistent issue.

“Discrimination continues to happen,” White said. “Maybe, our movie will start conversations.”