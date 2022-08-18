16-year-old concertmaster said music will always be part of his life

Playing the Allegro from George Frideric Handel's Concerto Grosso, Opus No. 6 didn't seem too intimidating for first violinist Vincent Koelling.

As first violinist, he is also a concertmaster -- a position often considered the second-most significant leader in an orchestra, next to the conductor.

"A concertmaster tunes up the strings section and works with the conductor," Koelling said. "I didn't audition to become first violinist but was named to it anyway, which was very cool."

Another thing that is very cool? He's only 16 years old.

A Kingsley-Pierson High School junior, Koelling is concertmaster for the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra's all-new youth orchestra.

Under the baton of director Bradley Miedema, the Sioux City Symphony Youth Orchestra (SCSYO) will present a summer concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

"The youth orchestra will be performing, side by side, with many members of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra," Miedema explained. "Seeing so many strings musicians on stage at one time will be special."

But it won't be particularly intimidating for Koelling, who comes from a musical family.

His dad Karl is a choir director and singer, his 14-year-old sister Vanessa is a violinist and a fellow youth orchestra member and his mom Sara is a second-chair violinist with the Sioux City Symphony.

"I love the Sioux City Symphony," Koelling said with a smile. "Being around the symphony just seems normal to me."

Indeed, he began playing piano at age 4 and started studying the violin two years later.

However, attending a small school like K-P did limit Koelling's music education.

"While I'm in my school's band, Kingsley-Pierson isn't big enough to have an orchestra program," he noted.

Which is why Koelling jumped at the chance to become a part of the Sioux City Symphony Youth Orchestra.

Started in the fall of 2021, the tuition-free SCSYO was designed to enrich the musical education of students, grade 6-12.

When it began, SCSYO had approximately 25 students. This fall, it will have more than 60, according to Sioux City Symphony Orchestra executive director Richard Steinbach.

"We may even have more students due to the three-day (Friday-Sunday) strings camp that will lead up to the Orpheum concert," he added.

Even though Sioux City's North High School has its own orchestra, Jackson Wagner, 17, also wanted to experience the SCSYO.

"In the symphony's youth orchestra, you're playing with young musicians who are as serious about their music as you are," he said.

Like Vincent Koelling, Wagner comes from a musical family.

"My sister Olivia plays the cello while my sister Grace is a wonderful singer, which I find baffling since I can't sing a note," he said with a laugh.

Instead, Wagner was attracted to the violin, which he began playing in the fourth grade.

"A violin is such a versatile instrument," he explained. "You can play music that is somber one minute and lighthearted music the minute after that."

If Wagner isn't playing music, he is attempting to compose it on a guitar.

"That's my dream," he said. "After college, I'd love to be able to write and perform my own music."

Koelling said he is more likely to study something computer-related in college, he knows music will always hold a special place in his heart.

"I just can't picture my life without music," he said. "Music has given me the confidence to perform in front of an audience as well as the work ethic to achieve everything I want."

This is exactly what Miedema wants students to take away from SCSYO.

"Music is important plus it should be accessible to the broadest possible range of students," he said. "Whether it is attracting future musicians or future music lovers, the program can have a lasting impact on students."