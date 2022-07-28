26 rocking bands, more than a dozen fine artists, and one fun festival

Cory Church always knew there was a sweet spot where the fine arts and the performing arts interconnected.

That was why the Sioux Falls-based promoter wanted to bring Four Winds Music & Art Show to his hometown of Sioux City for the second year in a row.

"Sioux City has a great music community and, increasingly, a really vibrant arts community," Church said. "I booked a festival featuring all-local talent last year and the response was overwhelmingly positive."

"This year, the show is a two-day event with more bands, mort artists and more fun," he added.

Church isn't kidding.

Day One of the Four Winds Music & Art Fest will be occupying both the indoor and outdoor stage at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth, starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Opening night acts will include Ghostcat, Psychedelic Sidekick, Artificial Stars, Rev, Salt Creek, James1stGen, Winter Wayfarer, Dear Neighbor, Fetty Fred, Brady Raps, Macomb Marshal and Gifo.

Saturday night's entertainment will start at 4 p.m. at The Marquee.

Day Two entertainers will include 96 Bitter Beings, These Hearts, Fall of Kings, Port Nocturnal, Howling Giant, Gallivant, Stem Cells, Swing Low, Locomotive Gun, Stitch Nine, Banana Cramps, Spencer Aspleaf, Snackrifice and New Age Crisis.

Both nights will feature a 712 Art Show, featuring more than a dozen artists. Plus the evenings will conclude with a late night DJ set by Sioux Sound Collective.

Church said he was encouraged to start Four Winds Music & Art Fest after seeing the success of Saturday in the Park's Abe Stage.

"Each year, the Abe Stage draws huge crowds who are willing to listen to predominantly local or Midwestern acts," he said. "Audiences may not go in knowing a certain band. But by the time they leave, the audiences become fans."

That was why Church booked everything from rock bands, indies bands to hip-hoppers for Four Winds.

"I want people to sample all that Sioux City has to offer," he said. "Whether it is music or the fine arts, the community has plenty to offer. Four Winds reflects all of that."