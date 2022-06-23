Abe Stage Lineup

MIL MUZIQ/C NOTE 12:30

Born in Miami and now living in Sioux City, Richard Miller is an entrepreneur, musician and founder of MIL MUZIQ GROUP (MIL NATION), a music company, record label and clothing line. Developing a passion of music and performing at an early age, he gained the nickname "Baby Usher" at age 8.

FALL OF KINGS 2:00

Fall of Kings is an alternative groove metal band based out of Sioux City.

JOHNNY MARZ 3:00

The only child of a single mom gave Johnny Marz a lot of free time to devour comic books and hip-hop. Now in his 20s, he uses his music to cope with childhood demons and as a way to inspire others.

RENO 3:50

Reno is an alternative rapper, singer and songwriter from Sioux City. He straddles the lines between alternative, indie, pop, r&b and hip-hop.

THE IMPULSIVE 5:00

Hailing from Omaha, The Impulsive is a hard rock band with a new lineup of musicians. Its cover of "Rock You Like a Hurricane" has received more than 1 million streams and views.

GHETTOSOCKS 6:15

Darren Pyper (AKA Ghettosocks) is a Juno-nominated hip-hop artist from Toronto, Canada.

BLACK PISTOL FIRE 7:30

This rock duo is made up of Kevin McKeown and Eric Owen, who met each other in kindergarten. Born in Canada, they now live in Austin, Texas.

FETTY WAP 9:15

Born Willie Junior Maxwell II, hip-hop Fetty Wap is known for his melodic, rap-sing style that is influenced by Southern hip-hoppers.

THE SOUND INSURGENT 10:15

The Sound Insurgent (or TSI) combines more than 20 years of experience on the decks. He has a knack for reading his crowds that makes every performance a unique and energetic experience.

