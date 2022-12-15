Acclaimed Native American group Brule to perform at Sioux City Symphony Orchestra's Christmas show

When the Native American Music Association handed out its prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award to Paul LaRoche on Nov. 21, it was a long time in coming.

Nearly three years, to be precise.

"I was notified about the award in Dec. 2019 and was slated to receive the honor in 2020 but the ceremonies was canceled due to COVID," LaRoche, the founder of the acclaimed Native American music group Brule, explained. "The 2021 ceremonies was also canceled."

Despite of an early-in-the-season snowstorm at its Niagara Falls, New York venue, the 2022 Native American Music Awards -- the Native equivalent of the Grammys -- went off without a hitch and LaRoche was able to pick up his long-anticipated honor.

"The award may have my name on it," LaRoche said. "It is really something I share with the entire group."

Best known for its unique combination of cultural rock and theatrical instrumentations, Brule will be joining the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra (SCSO) in "Christmas with the Symphony featuring Brule," at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

With more than one million records sold, Brule is one of the best-known Native American adult/rock music groups in the country. They are also a particular favorite with SCSO audiences.

Which is good news for LaRoche, who has been making music since childhood.

"I started my first band when I was 15 years old," he said.

Growing up as part of a white, middle class family in Worthington, Minnesota, LaRoche was drawn to bands like Deep Purple and Three Dog Night.

"My wife Kathy and I were part of bands throughout the Midwest back when old ballrooms would still book rock groups," he explained. "That circuit was considered to be the equivalent of the Triple A Baseball when it came to music."

LaRoche even recalled an early appearance in Sioux City.

"We played at a 'Battle of the Bands' show at your old auditorium in 1973," he said with a chuckle. "That was nearly 50 years ago. Can you believe it?"

When LaRoche wasn't making music, he worked in the civil engineering field.

However, LaRoche's family had kept a secret from him. He had discovered he had been adopted at birth.

"My wife Kathy was like Ancestry.com long before there was an Ancestry.com," he noted with a laugh. "It was Kathy who discovered my biological family and I was reunited with them (on the Lower Brule Sioux Indian Reservation)."

Embracing his Native American roots, LaRoche founded Brule in 1995.

"And it's been a crazy rollercoaster ever since," he said.

It has also become a family affair because the LaRoche's daughter Nicole (a violinist) and son Shane (a guitar player) have joined the group.

Between musicians and dancers, there have been four generation of LaRoche's family involved with Brule.

Though the group still has recording industry execs scratching their chins on occasion.

"By bringing Native American culture to audiences, Brule was pioneering one of America's last original musical genres," LaRoche explained. "Record companies, especially early on, said we love you but we don't know what to do with you."

Like he said, life with Brule has been a rollercoaster ride. There have been many high as well as a few lows over the course of the last quarter-of-a-century.

In the end, it was a journey well worth taking.

"Brule has performed across the country and in many parts of the world," LaRoche said. "It is always a good time when you get the opportunity share who you are to audiences."