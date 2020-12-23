Acclaimed Sioux City singer-songwriters reflect on their favorite Christmas music

"Christmas or the return of winter is fertile territory, for happy reasons as well as for sad," Mike Langley suggested.

Well, he should know.

Already a prolific songwriter, Mike Langley has penned such cold weather classics as "Heart & Solstice" and "I Don't Wanna Take Down Christmas."

"The holidays are a time when people are supposed to be happy," he suggested. "But when people are in a festive mood, they feel like the loneliest people in the world."

Indeed, Mike Langley has seen both sides of that coin. He loves the holidays but also associate the season with loss.

For instance, John Lennon died in the month of December. So did Mike Langley's own brother Jon Langley.

"You remember the people whom you lost while you embrace the ones who remain," he said.

Suffice it to say, Mike Langley will be hugging his dad just a bit more this Christmas. After all, Jack Langley experienced a heart scare in the middle of December.

"I felt a lot of pain in my chest and immediately downed a few aspirins and a nitroglycerin tablet before calling the ambulance," Jack Langley said.