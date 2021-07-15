After SITP, Dane Louis seeks new opportunities in Nashville

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Louis and his three-member band will be moving to Nashville, a move they had planned to make last May that got derailed because of the pandemic.

"I was going to be gone by now," Louis said. "But no sense in going somewhere where nothing's going on."

But nothing's keeping Louis and his band from Nashville now, planning to leave later this summer.

"That's the plan, man," he said. "Got a lot of good friends out there, a lot of good writers and good people that we know out there. And it's a really awesome welcoming community."

It may prove to be a career defining move for Louis. A city known as "Music City U.S.A." and "the country music capital of the world," Louis understands the amount of opportunities that Nashville can provide him.

"Basically just make the dream happen," he said. "Just get ourselves set up in a way that we can do this for a living and be more proud of it than we already are."

Louis knows quite a bit about music. He has played guitar for more than half his life, picking it up at 10 and performing at local bars in his teens. Since then, he's been working on his own sound.

He describes his music as a bit grittier than what is heard on the radio now.