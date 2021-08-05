An annual reunion show expands to two stages

Suffice it to say, the Rock n Blues Reunion has been an enduring success and an annual tradition.

This year's show will take place at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., on two different stages. The outdoor stage, featuring mainly acoustic acts, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Non-acoustic bands will play The Marquee's indoor stage, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.

"We'll have two stages," Glaza said. "Hopefully, that will make up for last year when we had to cancel due to COVID-19 concerns."

Once you think about it, Sioux City has had a pretty impressive musical history, right?

"Yes, it has. Sioux City was the birthplace of musicians who made it big. I remember hauling equipment for Tommy Bolin back in the day. Plus Sioux City has had several bands who continued to play locally as well as musicians who've been in multiple bands over the years."

Many of those players come back to the Rock n Blues Reunion year after year.

"That's right. We've resurrected a number of bands from the '60s, '70s and '80s. A number of those musicians are ones who've been indicted into the Iowa Rock 'N Roll Music Association's Hal of Fame."