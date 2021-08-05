An annual reunion show expands to two stages

John Glaza has been a part of the local music scene since the 1960s.
However, the Sioux City businessman he has a tin ear and can't sing a note to save his life.
"What I did have was a driver's license as well as a dependable mode of transportation," Glaza, the longtime owner of Pierce Street Laundry, explained. "That made me as valuable as any musician in a garage band in a town which had several garage bands."
Over the years, he has been a roadie and a soundman who shunned the spotlight while others entertained the crowds.
Eventually, Glaza likened his role to that of Sioux City's version of Bill Graham, the famous San Francisco-based promoter whose music venue The Fillmore became the proving ground for such seminal acts as The Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane and Big Brother & The Holding Company, featuring Janis Joplin.
Yet when Glaza founded Sioux City's Rock n Blues Reunion show 12 years ago, it wasn't initially designed to break in new talent. Instead, it was meant to be a fundraiser for a musician friends who was experiencing ill health.
"We brought back bands like Legs Diamond, who hadn't played together in a very long time," he explained. "We put on the show as a one-time thing, just to see what the response would be."
Suffice it to say, the Rock n Blues Reunion has been an enduring success and an annual tradition.
This year's show will take place at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., on two different stages. The outdoor stage, featuring mainly acoustic acts, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Non-acoustic bands will play The Marquee's indoor stage, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.
"We'll have two stages," Glaza said. "Hopefully, that will make up for last year when we had to cancel due to COVID-19 concerns."
Once you think about it, Sioux City has had a pretty impressive musical history, right?
"Yes, it has. Sioux City was the birthplace of musicians who made it big. I remember hauling equipment for Tommy Bolin back in the day. Plus Sioux City has had several bands who continued to play locally as well as musicians who've been in multiple bands over the years."
Many of those players come back to the Rock n Blues Reunion year after year.
"That's right. We've resurrected a number of bands from the '60s, '70s and '80s. A number of those musicians are ones who've been indicted into the Iowa Rock 'N Roll Music Association's Hal of Fame."
You've also brought in some out-of-town musicians who come to perform, I believe.
"Johnnie Bolin and I try to coordinate by having Bolin Fest and the Rock n Blues Reunion on the same weekend. We share expenses for artists like Russell Bizzett, Phil Kelly and Mark Engel because at least part of audience may overlap."
However, it seems like the Rock n Blues Reunion has evolved a lot over the years. In the beginning, it was mainly resurrecting older bands. Now, I'm seeing newer bands are now sharing spaces with older bands.
"There were several musicians who got their start at Indigo Palette (a former Historic Fourth Street eatery co-owned by Glaza) who wanted to become a part of the Reunion show. This is how we got Ben Grillet as well as the Gari and Dani Show."
It is certainly a good sign for the future of the Rock n Blues Reunion. I bet it feel nice to see new talent coming on board, right?
"Absolutely. Live music is back in Sioux City. I'm glad that the Rock n Blues Reunion will be here after a COVID year."