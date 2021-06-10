Anthem welcomes a double helping of Bacon

"When you're recording a song, you can always do a take two," he said. "You can really perfect a performance because you can do it over again."

Even though he has nearly 100 TV and movie credits to his name, Bacon has never gotten a "rep" for being a stereotypical movie star. Married to actress Kyra Sedgwick for more than 30 years, the couple has two kids, including Sosie Bacon, whose acting credits included TV's "13 Reasons Why" and "Mare of Easttown."

"Kyra and I knew show business would always be tough on kids," Bacon said. "Kyra and I got into acting with our eyes open. Our kids? They were just born into show business."

Which is why Bacon and Sedgwick seldom exposed their children to movies they starred in.

"My kids know acting is just what their parents did for a living," Bacon said. "Especially when they were younger, it wasn't such a big deal to them."

Something that was a big deal was Bacon's growing confidence in the kitchen.

"With the pandemic, everybody was stuck at home," he said. "Even though I'm not much of a recipe-follower, I do pretty well by making chili, pizza and Asian food."

According to Bacon, Sedgwick is very adept at baking.