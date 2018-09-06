Subscribe for 33¢ / day

SIOUX CITY

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Sept. 7 Rodney Atkins

Sept. 8 Mastodon w/ Dinosaur Jr. & Netherlands

Sept. 13 Pat Green

Sept. 14 Reverend Horton Heat w/ Big Sandy

Sept. 15 Counting Crows

Sept. 29 One Metallica Tribute

Nov. 10 Back in Black: AC/DC Tribute

Nov. 17 Stryper

Dec. 13 Aaron Lewis

Orpheum Theatre

Sept. 29 Star Wars Sioux City Symphony Orchestra

Oct. 4 Casting Crowns

Oct. 31 The Tenors

Nov. 23 Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

Nov. 24 Randy Bachman

Dec. 6 REO Speedwagon

Icky Nickel Bar & Grill

Sept. 7 Something Bigger Tour 2018

The Marquee

Sept. 7 Noah Towns and the Other Brothers

Sept. 8 Port Nocturnal / Her Grace

Sept. 14 Travis Barnes and Friends

Sept. 21 GhostCat / Artificial Stars / VMPG / House Vacations

Sept. 22 Emily Johnson Band: The Farewell Show

Sept. 29 Mr. Hand

Oct. 12 Jacob Martin

Oct. 17 Larry and his Flask

Oct. 21 Andy Frasco & The U.N.

Whiskey Dick’s

Sept. 15 Libations / Verb The Noun / Her Grace / SBC

Sept. 28 Big Mista

Oct. 5 Dirt monkey w/ Subdocta

Oct. 6 4Warn Nation Launch Party

The Ox

Sept. 11 Future Teens/Silver Age/Romancer

Oct. 13 Bogues / Suntitle / Plans / Camden Miller / Winter Wayfarer

SIOUX FALLS

Denny Sanford Premier Center

Sept. 11 Metallica

Oct. 12 Lynyrd Skynyrd

Oct. 24 Fleetwood Mac

Oct. 27 Carrie Underwood

Nov. 23 Breaking Benjamin and Five Finger Death Punch

The District

Oct. 4 Primus

Oct. 5 Kip Moore

Icon Event Hall + Lounge

Sept. 7 605 Emo Night

Sept. 14 Subtronics

Sept. 18 Hed P.E.

Sept. 21 Four Winds Fest III

Sept. 30 Henry Rollins

Oct. 28 Colony House

Dec. 14 Koo Koo Kanga Roo

Total Drag Records

Sept. 7 John.Slap

Sept. 8 Ancient River & Sons of Sans Arc

Oct. 1 Paul Cherry

Oct. 3 Ryley Walker

Oct. 20 Advance Base

OMAHA

CenturyLink Center

Sept. 21 Alan Jackson

Slowdown

Sept. 6 Beats Antique

Sept. 8 Come Together Band

Sept. 12 Nahko and Medicine for the People

Sept. 13 Here Come The Mummies

Sept. 15 BadBadHats w/ Cumulus

Sept. 21 Floyd: A Tribute to Pink Floyd

Sept. 22 Pony Creek / Sack of Lions / Clarence Tilton

Sept. 26 Greensky Bluegrass / Ghost Light

Sept. 27 Gary Numan / Nightmare Air

Oct. 1 The Buttertones / Wild Thing

Oct. 2 Ryley Walker

Oct. 3 Jeremy Zucker / Carlie Hanson

Oct. 4 Eric Schwartz

Oct. 5 Omaha Girls Rock Presents Tina Turner

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Oct. 7 Meg Myers / Adam Jones

Oct. 8 Tech N9ne w/ Dizzy Wright / Futuristic / Krizz Kaliko

Oct. 9 Trevor Powers

Oct. 10 Letuce w/ Daily Bread

Oct. 11 Tigers Jaw w/ The Sidekicks / Cherry

Oct. 12 Reel Big Fish

Oct. 13 Dreamers w/ Weathers / Rad Horror

Oct. 16 Four Fists (P.O.S x Astronautalis) w/ Shiftee / Angel Davanport

Oct. 18 Infected Mushroom

Oct. 19 Peach Pit / Sun Seeker

DES MOINES

Hoyt Sherman Auditorium

Sept. 7 Neko Case

Sept. 23 Gordon Lightfoot

Sept. 25 Todd Rundgren

Sept. 27 Los Lobos

Sept. 28 Chicago Jazz

Sept. 29 Henry Rollins

Sept. 30 The Association

Oct. 26 Rufus Wainwright

Vaudeville Mews

Sept. 6 The Hotelier

Sept. 7 In The Whale / Pets with Human Names / Hookshot / Gleaner

Sept. 8 Druids / Destroyer Of Light / Dryad

Sept. 9 Henry and the Kissingers / Hairclub / Cardboard Kingdoms

Sept. 10 Small Houses / Call Me Music / Sam Moss

Sept. 14 Hold For Swank / The 1408 Project / The Haunted Hallows

Sept. 15 Family and Friends

Sept. 19 Sepiatonic

Sept. 20 Juiceboxxx w/ Coolzey / Moodie Black / Art Monk

Sept. 21 Steve Hofstetter

Sept. 21 Adam & The Figurines / Foxholes

Sept. 22 Liz Vice / Propaganda

Sept. 22 Fresh Fighters

Sept. 24 Sam Morrow

Sept. 26 Van William

Wells Fargo Arena

Oct. 6 Fall Out Boy

Oct. 14 Fleetwood Mac

Nov. 27 Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band

0
0
0
0
0

Weekender writer

Load comments