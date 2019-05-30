SIOUX CITY
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
May 31 - The Glorious Sons
June 1 - Tyler Rich
June 6 - Wildfire (Free)
June 8 - The Spazmatics
June 13 - Kane Brown
June 15 - Lateralus: Tool Tribute
June 21 - My Posse in Effect: Beastie Boys Tribute
June 22 - Hunks: The Show
June 28 - Ashley McBryde
June 29 - Koe Wetzel
July 3 - Jim Brewer
July 18 - IN THIS MOMENT, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, CLUTCH & SAUL
July 19 - Static-X
July 20 - Five Finger Death Punch w/Fire of the Gods
July 27 - Red Dirt Country Festival
Aug. 17 - The Lalas Burlesque
Aug. 24 - Black Flag
Sept. 19 - Prof
Sept. 27 - Chicks With Hits
Oct. 25 - The Marshall Tucker Band
Tyson Events Center
July 12 - Brad Paisley, Riley Green, Scotty McCreery
Orpheum Theatre
June 19 - Theresa Caputo
Sept. 21 - Lewis Black
Sept. 22 - We Will Rock You
Oct. 10 - Tom Segura
The Marquee
May 31 - Thick Mistress
June 7 - Whatever Fest
June 8 - Whatever Fest
June 14 - Randall Shreve
June 21 - 35th and Taylor
July 11 - Earth Groans & Convictions
July 16 - Them Evils & The Black Moods
July 17 - Sophistafunk
July 19 - My Son the Hurricane
July 24 - Girls Night Out the Show
Sept. 20 - Ventura Blvd.
Whiskey Dick’s
May 31 - DL DOWNER’s44 YEARS OF PAIN TOUR
June 4 - Closet Witch, It Really Is, Verb the Noun
June 20 - Jail Socks, Vermont, Stem Cells, CTM, OSOP
June 22 - When the Clock Stikes, Vista, GhostCat, Among Machines, Down by the Pool
LAKE OKOBOJI, IOWA
Arnolds Park Amusement Park
Jun. 8 - Free Fallin'
Jun. 15 - Hairball
Jun. 29 - The Purple Xperience
July 3 - The Trip
SIOUX FALLS
Denny Sanford Premier Center
Jun. 8 - Jim Gaffigan
Jun. 22 - Jake Owen
Jul. 23 - Twins Of Evil: Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson
Sept. 5 - Thomas Rhett
Oct. 12 - Miranda Lambert
Oct. 27 - Carrie Underwood
The District
July 14 - Portugal the Man
July 27 - Band of Horses
Icon Event Hall + Lounge
June 8 - Emarosa
June 14 - The Spin Canvas
June 21 - Hinder
June 25 - The Artisinals
June 28 - Bennie does Bowie
June 30 - Aaron Lee Tasjan + Burlap Wolf King & Rich Show
August 22 - The Appleseed Cast
Total Drag Records
June 8 - Simon Joyner & The Ghosts
June 14 - Dead Meadow
June 18 - Pink Fuzz & Stem Cells
July 9 - Haybaby & The Velcro Ultrasound
July 10 - Froth w/ Versing
Sept. 11 - Big Buisness
Oct. 10 - Death Valley Girls
OMAHA
***CHI Health Center
July 19 - Chris Stapleton
Sept. 8 - Backstreet Boys
Oct. 11 - Phil Collins
Slowdown
DES MOINES
Hoyt Sherman Auditorium
June 16 - Taj Mahal Quartet
June 20 - Melissa Etheridge - The Medicine Show
July 8 - Boz Scaggs: Out of The Blues Tour 2019
July 18 - An Evening with Lyle Lovett and His Large Band
July 26 - Band of Horses
Vaudeville Mews
June 9 - New Kids On The Block: The Mixtape Tour
June 13 - Steve Miller Band & Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives
June 22 - Shawn Mendez
Sept. 3 - KISS End of the Road World Tour