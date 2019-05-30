{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

May 31 - The Glorious Sons

June 1 - Tyler Rich

June 6 - Wildfire (Free)

June 8 - The Spazmatics

June 13 - Kane Brown

June 15 - Lateralus: Tool Tribute

June 21 - My Posse in Effect: Beastie Boys Tribute

June 22 - Hunks: The Show

June 28 - Ashley McBryde

June 29 - Koe Wetzel

July 3 - Jim Brewer

July 18 - IN THIS MOMENT, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, CLUTCH & SAUL

July 19 - Static-X

July 20 - Five Finger Death Punch w/Fire of the Gods

July 27 - Red Dirt Country Festival

Aug. 17 - The Lalas Burlesque

Aug. 24 - Black Flag

Sept. 19 - Prof

Sept. 27 - Chicks With Hits

Oct. 25 - The Marshall Tucker Band

Tyson Events Center

July 12 - Brad Paisley, Riley Green, Scotty McCreery

Orpheum Theatre

June 19 - Theresa Caputo

Sept. 21 - Lewis Black

Sept. 22 - We Will Rock You

Oct. 10 - Tom Segura

The Marquee

May 31 - Thick Mistress

June 7 - Whatever Fest

June 8 - Whatever Fest

June 14 - Randall Shreve

June 21 - 35th and Taylor

July 11 - Earth Groans & Convictions

July 16 - Them Evils & The Black Moods

July 17 - Sophistafunk

July 19 - My Son the Hurricane

July 24 - Girls Night Out the Show

Sept. 20 - Ventura Blvd.

Whiskey Dick’s

May 31 - DL DOWNER’s44 YEARS OF PAIN TOUR

June 4 - Closet Witch, It Really Is, Verb the Noun

June 20 - Jail Socks, Vermont, Stem Cells, CTM, OSOP

June 22 - When the Clock Stikes, Vista, GhostCat, Among Machines, Down by the Pool

LAKE OKOBOJI, IOWA

Arnolds Park Amusement Park

Jun. 8 - Free Fallin'

Jun. 15 - Hairball

Jun. 29 - The Purple Xperience

July 3 - The Trip

SIOUX FALLS

Denny Sanford Premier Center

Jun. 8 - Jim Gaffigan

Jun. 22 - Jake Owen

Jul. 23 - Twins Of Evil: Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson

Sept. 5 - Thomas Rhett

Oct. 12 - Miranda Lambert

Oct. 27 - Carrie Underwood

The District

July 14 - Portugal the Man

July 27 - Band of Horses

Icon Event Hall + Lounge

June 8 - Emarosa

June 14 - The Spin Canvas

June 21 - Hinder

June 25 - The Artisinals

June 28 - Bennie does Bowie

June 30 - Aaron Lee Tasjan + Burlap Wolf King & Rich Show

August 22 - The Appleseed Cast

Total Drag Records

June 8 - Simon Joyner & The Ghosts

June 14 - Dead Meadow

June 18 - Pink Fuzz & Stem Cells

July 9 - Haybaby & The Velcro Ultrasound

July 10 - Froth w/ Versing

Sept. 11 - Big Buisness

Oct. 10 - Death Valley Girls

OMAHA

***CHI Health Center

July 19 - Chris Stapleton

Sept. 8 - Backstreet Boys

Oct. 11 - Phil Collins

Slowdown

DES MOINES

Hoyt Sherman Auditorium

June 16 - Taj Mahal Quartet

June 20 - Melissa Etheridge - The Medicine Show

July 8 - Boz Scaggs: Out of The Blues Tour 2019

July 18 - An Evening with Lyle Lovett and His Large Band

July 26 - Band of Horses

Vaudeville Mews

June 9 - New Kids On The Block: The Mixtape Tour

June 13 - Steve Miller Band & Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives

June 22 - Shawn Mendez

Sept. 3 - KISS End of the Road World Tour

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments