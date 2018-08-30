The members of 311, with roots in Omaha, used to come to Sioux City to catch concerts. They have only played here a handful of times, and are coming back on Sept. 1 to play Hard Rock Hotel and Casino's Battery Park.
Nick Hexom (vocals, guitar, keyboards, programming), Tim Mahoney (lead guitar), Doug “SA” Martinez (vocals, turntables), Aaron “P-Nut” Wills (bass) and Chad Sexton (drums, percussion, programming) form one of the longest running rock bands with all the original recording band members still in the group since 1991.
Mahoney called the Weekender to promote the tour and dish some band history. Here’s how it went:
Weekender – In 311’s infancy, did you guys come up to Sioux City much, and if so, what do you remember about the experience?
Mahoney – Boy, as close it was, we should have gone there more. It was so long ago, but I know we played there way, way back. I remember coming up there to attend concerts. My first real memorable time seeing the band “Helmet,” which is a pretty influential band to us,was in the basement of some building. We drove up there, but I forget the name of the place or even the year. However, I’ll never forget the show…it was loud, but sounded great! We’d mainly go to Sioux City to catch bands.
Weekender – What was the moment the band collectively realized you guys were starting to make it in the music business, and what were the steps you subsequently took to go farther?
Mahoney – We moved to Los Angeles and lived together and would tour. So when we started earning money to pay the rent and be able to consistently eat...it was the dream, knowing we could make a living doing this. There was never really a moment where I just thought we ‘made it.’ There are moments along the way when later we look back…like being able to open for KISS. When KISS got back together with Ace (Frehley), they did a string of shows at Madison Square Garden where they had a different band opening every night, and we got to play one of those shows. Some of us grew up major KISS fans, so it was a big deal. Things like that you look back and think it’s killer.
Weekender – Can you explain your writing process?
Mahoney – It kind of varies because everybody writes music, so we all do it on our own. Sometimes individuals complete a full song that they have written all the music for, then Nick and SA work on it and create the vocals. Sometimes Nick will have completed vocals and songs and we take it from there and learn them.
Then, there are songs where the members contribute different licks. Typically, we have the music arranged where it makes sense and we like it, then the vocals are added along with the lyrics and the melodies. Then, depending on how that goes, we rearrange the songs. They are always kind of different, which has been consistent throughout the years. It’s really on a song-per-song basis how they come together.
Weekender – How do you combine so many musical styles into a signature sound?
Mahoney – There are a lot of different influences, from reggae to hard rock. A lot of times, say, if we have a hard rock guitar riff, Chad will try out a dancehall drum beat underneath it, it takes on a different level there. Then, depending on what they do vocally, it’s pretty clear to them if they are going to sing over a section, or if it’s more appropriate to do a rap, it is pretty obvious.
There are a lot of different influences when it comes to the writing of the songs. I think it has to do with the variety of the five different dudes in the band.
Weekender – Can you explain to my readers how you got the name, 311?
Mahoney – Well, it’s the police code for indecent exposure. P-Nut, our bass player, and his friend got caught skinny-dipping, and the citation on the ticket was the number 311, so that is where that’s derived.
Weekender – What are the best and worst experiences you have had on the road?
Mahoney – Oh, God! The worst was when our RV caught on fire and exploded. We lost all of our gear, clothing and everything. That was in the early '90s.
There are so many fun times, so it’s hard to just pick one, but playing music just gets more and more fun. We’ve got a great crew, and they are all funny, so it’s just a good time. We’ve been having a lot of fun this summer with The Offspring guys and Gym Class Heroes, which are good bands, and it’s fun times getting to play with these guys.
Weekender –I know you have talked about Helmet, but who are some of your other main influences?
Mahoney – Hah! Yeah, I don’t talk about Helmet enough, but the other guys in my band are the biggest influences because I’m around them all the time. I like everything from Jerry Garcia/Grateful Dead type stuff, to Phish – I’m a huge fan. I also love bands like Pantera, you know, Dime Bag Darrell is great. It’s a whole wide range of stuff…John Scofield, who’s one of the greatest guitarists around, plays jazz and fusion. I just love great guitar playing in any context, really. Then there are the reggae greats like Ernest Ranglin. Jimmy Herring and John McLaughlin are great virtuoso guitar players…I can make a long list.
Weekender- How do you balance family with touring?
Mahoney – Although this tour is very long, most tours aren’t, so you get to see your family. This has been one of the longer summer runs we have played in a while, but the good thing is when I’m at home, I get to be there all the time. We may get together and rehearse or record, but when I’m not on the road I get to spend a lot of quality time with the family to balance it out. But yeah, I miss them. You know, I have a couple little kids, and they grow so fast when I’m away for two months, so it’s like whoa! But it’s inspiring. They keep the fire burning inside.
Weekender – When should we expect the new album, and is there a name for it yet?
Mahoney – It’s nowhere near that stage yet, but I would imagine it will come out sometime in the beginning of next year. I don’t know if we will do a 311 Day release or something, but that would be around the time it will be coming out. We don’t have a title yet, but it will be here pretty soon.
Weekender – What should we be expecting from your upcoming show in Sioux City?
Mahoney – Gym Class Heroes and The Offspring are great bands, and a lot of fun, so that will be good. And we have a video wall we have been traveling with that has trippy content on it, so there will be good video content to go with our audio. We will try to get a good sampling of the music we’ve worked on throughout the years, so we are looking forward to it, especially because it is so close to home.