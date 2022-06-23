Black Pistol Fire bringing heat to the Abe Stage

We may have inadvertently punk'd Eric Owens during a phone interview with the Black Pistol Fire drummer.

You see, the Toronto, Canada native, was saying how Sault Saint Marie, a city on the U.S.-Canada border was often referred to as "The Sault" -- or, pronounced phonetically, as "The Soo."

"Is Sioux City ever called 'the Soo?" the inquisitive musician asked a few weeks before the rocking blues duo's Abe Stage gig. "When we come to Sioux City, should we say 'it's great to be in the Soo?'"

In case Owen is reading this, we felt bad that we said, "Sure, why not?"

What we should've said, "No, nobody calls Sioux City 'the Soo.' So, please don't do that."

Anyway, Owen and his Black Pistol Fire bandmate, guitarist-lead singer Kevin McKeown have literally been tight since the two were tykes.

"We first became friends in kindergarten," Owen explained. "My family lived on in a house on one side of a big field while Kevin's family lived in a house on the other side of the field."

Once, the two best friends became teenagers, they became obsessed with rock and roll.

"We started going to concerts and buying music," Owen said, namechecking bands like Green Day, The Offspring and Nirvana as early inspiration.

Both boys entertained thoughts of becoming rock musicians.

"As we got older, music become more of a component in our lives and our friendship," Owen said. "Eventually, we started writing songs and playing small gigs together."

Eventually, the two Canadians moved down south to Austin, Texas, the Indie music capital of the world.

"Everybody we knew said music was fine as a sideline but don't do it for a living," Owen said. "Luckily, we didn't listen to any of them."

Indeed, Black Pistol Fire has had six acclaimed albums, including 2021's "Look Alive," to their name.

Plus the duo is known for its raucous, high-energy live shows where McKeown gets to be a thrashing front man while Owen remains a maniac behind a drum kit.

Yet Owen is quick to credit McKeown's contribution.

Kevin's always working on new material," Owen said. "He is the hardest-working man in show business and I'm happy to be his copilot."

While he's willing to jam as hard as any rock and roll drummer, Owen largely avoids extended drum solos.

"Drum solos are usually a cue to take a bathroom break," he noted. "I can say because I'm a drummer."

Still, Owen said each gig is a workout and he stays in safe by swimming.

"If there's a body of water, I'll be in it," he said.

While Black Pistol Fire has a busy summer of concerts ahead of them, Owen will be taking time off in September to get married.

"I figure between now and then I'll be able to buy my first suit," he said. "When you're long and lean like I am, everything will be an awkward fit."

Nevertheless, Owen is excited about coming to Saturday in the Park.

"It will be a groovy show with plenty of jumping and moshing," he said. "By the audience and by us."

We're keeping our fingers crossed that he doesn't refer Sioux City as "The Soo."

