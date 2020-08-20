Browns Theater announces full schedule of shows

LE MARS, Iowa -- Live musical performances return to the Browns Century Theater this week.
The nationally known singing family will present "Songs of Inspiration" at 7 p.m. Friday and 1:30 p.m. Saturday at their theater at 11 Central Ave. NW.
The Brown family has put precautions in place to make sure everyone stays safe. There will be masks available upon request, hand sanitizer at all the entrances, social distancing and sign designations.
Michaela Brown, a member of the family of musicians, said they have limited the shows' capacity so they can ensure social distancing. If shows are extremely popular, they'll add more performances so they can meet demand.
The Browns Theater had a great response to Michael Facciani's concert in early August. The facility has scheduled the 3 Heath Brothers in September, Wes Hampton and Ladybirds in October.
The Brown Family will return with its "Born Country" show at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 19 and at 7 p.m. Oct. 16 and 1:30 p.m. Oct. 17.
"We're still anticipating a great season," Brown said. "It'll just look a little different, like everything else this year."
Since the Browns opened their theater five years ago, they've hosted a number of artists and staged annual holiday shows.
"Two years ago we actually produced and performed our own musical," Brown said. "We included different actors from the area -- so that has been neat to do. We'll do more in the future."
Currently, they're planning their 2020 Christmas production, "Joy to the World." That will run in November and December and feature all four Brown family members.
Reopening, Brown said, is their way of bringing some normalcy to the area. Once residents were able to resume regular activities, they decided to find ways to entertain and encourage in the safest way possible.
"We're ready to sing for them," Brown said.
In addition to this weekend's shows, the lineup includes:
-The 3 Heath Brothers, at 1:30 and 7 p.m. Sept. 18.
-"Born Country" with The Browns, at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 19 and 7 p.m. Oct. 16 and 1:30 p.m. Oct. 17.
-Wes Hampton, a member of the Gaither Vocal Band, at 7 p.m. Oct. 2 and 1 p.m. Oct. 3; and a Wes Hampton Cooking Show at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 3.
-LadyBirds, a 1940s muisc and dance show, at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 and 1:30 p.m. Oct. 24.
-"Joy to the World" with the Browns, in November and December.
