Browns Theater announces full schedule of shows

"Two years ago we actually produced and performed our own musical," Brown said. "We included different actors from the area -- so that has been neat to do. We'll do more in the future."

Currently, they're planning their 2020 Christmas production, "Joy to the World." That will run in November and December and feature all four Brown family members.

Reopening, Brown said, is their way of bringing some normalcy to the area. Once residents were able to resume regular activities, they decided to find ways to entertain and encourage in the safest way possible.

"We're ready to sing for them," Brown said.

In addition to this weekend's shows, the lineup includes:

-The 3 Heath Brothers, at 1:30 and 7 p.m. Sept. 18.

-"Born Country" with The Browns, at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 19 and 7 p.m. Oct. 16 and 1:30 p.m. Oct. 17.

-Wes Hampton, a member of the Gaither Vocal Band, at 7 p.m. Oct. 2 and 1 p.m. Oct. 3; and a Wes Hampton Cooking Show at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 3.

-LadyBirds, a 1940s muisc and dance show, at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 and 1:30 p.m. Oct. 24.