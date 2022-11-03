Chicago blues get an Aussie accent from critically-acclaimed guitarist Michael Charles

For the past few months, Michael Charles has played a series of one-nighters in Wyoming and many gigs across the southern regions of Canada.

Does the 66-year-old bluesman ever worry about overextending himself?

"Nah, I stay in good shape and I love to play my music," Charles, a critically acclaimed singer, songwriter and guitarist, explained. "When the phone stops ringing? Then, I'll be worried."

Charles will be returning for an 8 p.m. Nov. 12 show at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. but his personal musical journey began more than six decades ago on the other side of the world.

"I was born and raised in Melbourne, Australia," he said. "Even as a child, I was drawn to America, though I thought the country was like a bit like the Wild West."

It was Charles' dad -- an amateur musician -- who taught him to appreciate music.

"After my dad introduced me to a few chords, I started forming bands," he said. "After hearing music on the radio, I was being introduced to Carlos Santana, Creedence Clearwater Revival and the (Rolling) Stones, I knew I was hooked."

While he still remains a rocker in his guitar-driven performances, Charles appreciated the blues-ier side of music.

"You can't have rock without the blues," he explained. "The bands that drew me to rock were fronted by guys who were inspired by the blues."

Following a successful touring and recording career down under, Charles was invited to perform with iconic blues guitarist Buddy Guy at Guy's Chicago blues club Legends.

"I was still jetlagged from my flight from Australia," he remembered. "But when you perform with Buddy Guy, you better perform to the best of your ability, jetlag or no jetlag."

During that initial as well as from subsequent gigs, Charles befriended and worked with such Chi-town blues legends as James Cotton Eddy Clearwater, George Baze, Jimmy Dawkins and Junior Wells.

Eventually emigrating to America, he's been recording music, headlining festivals and touring throughout Canada, Australia and the United States for more than 30 years.

Charles, a nine-time Grammy-elected artist, has even been the subject of the 2016 documentary, "All I Really Know From A to Z," which chronicled his unusually international career.

But he readily admits a more important honor came his way when he was inducted into the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame.

"That was huge because I certainly don't sound like I'm from Chicago," Charles said in his distinctly Aussie accent.

Reflecting on his eclectic career, Charles never felt the need to pigeonhole himself into one genre of music.

"I've never really stopped to think of myself as a rocker who plays the blues or a bluesman who plays rock guitar," he said. "It's easy to play it safe by concentrating on one type of music. I prefer playing music that moves me."

Apparently, that's what Charles' legion of fan like about his performances.

"When I go on tour, I see audiences who are my age or a bit younger," he said. "But mainly, I see audiences who are quite younger, rocking out to my music.

"I have to shake my head with the realization that these songs were written way before those kids were born," Charles added with a laugh. "Well, it's new to them, I guess."

In a way, those young fans probably look at Charles the same way he looked at Buddy Guy.

"Seeing Buddy Guy continuing to make music is inspirational to me," he said. "Heck, seeing musicians like Bruce Springsteen is pretty cool as well."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, everything stopped for Charles for the first time in his career.

"Once we starting touring again, everybody in my band got the sniffles," he said. "We thought it was COVID, tested as if it was COVID, but it turned out to just be the sniffles."

Yet Charles is happy that audiences are coming back to see live music again.

"Looking back at my career, I think I can credit a part of it to hard work and determination," he said. "Have to admit lady luck also played a big role in it."

Charles said he has no regrets.

"Many people hate going to work on a Monday," he said. "Musicians have no concept of the Monday blahs. Every day we get to play music will be a good days."

"We may not always know what city we're in," Charles suggested with a laugh. "If there's a stage and a gig, we'll be there."