Church deacon devotes New Year's Day radio programming to untapped talent

The small, wood-paneled office at James Rainey's northside home is becoming increasingly known to a global audience.

That's because the office -- which is where all GITA Radio gospel programming emanates from -- can be seen on such social media platforms as Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Periscope and, soon, Roku TV.

"The station is on the air 24 hours a day, seven days a week," Rainey explained. "I livestream beginning at 7 p.m. every weeknight and at 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays."

Which is amazing since Rainey, a Woodhouse Auto Dealership car salesman, began GITA Radio -- or "Gospel In The Air" Radio -- as a hobby as well as a way to reach out to parishioners at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, where he is a Deacon.

"When I started GITA (in 2011), it was attracting a handful of people," he said. "Now, I can be reaching thousands of people on any number of platforms."

This is great news for audiences who enjoys music from gospel luminaries like Kirk Franklin and Ann Nesby as well as up-and-coming "indie" talent like Lemmie Battles.

In fact, independent -- unsigned -- artists will be the focus of GITA programming from midnight to 11:59 p.m. Friday.