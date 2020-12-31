Church deacon devotes New Year's Day radio programming to untapped talent

The small, wood-paneled office at James Rainey's northside home is becoming increasingly known to a global audience.
That's because the office -- which is where all GITA Radio gospel programming emanates from -- can be seen on such social media platforms as Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Periscope and, soon, Roku TV.
"The station is on the air 24 hours a day, seven days a week," Rainey explained. "I livestream beginning at 7 p.m. every weeknight and at 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays."
Which is amazing since Rainey, a Woodhouse Auto Dealership car salesman, began GITA Radio -- or "Gospel In The Air" Radio -- as a hobby as well as a way to reach out to parishioners at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, where he is a Deacon.
"When I started GITA (in 2011), it was attracting a handful of people," he said. "Now, I can be reaching thousands of people on any number of platforms."
This is great news for audiences who enjoys music from gospel luminaries like Kirk Franklin and Ann Nesby as well as up-and-coming "indie" talent like Lemmie Battles.
In fact, independent -- unsigned -- artists will be the focus of GITA programming from midnight to 11:59 p.m. Friday.
"For the fifth year in a row, I'm devoting the first day of the year to musicians who deserve to be heard," Rainey explained. "There are so many great voices that deserved to be heard."
A Rockford, Illinois native, Rainey started playing music at age 5.
"I started playing classical music by the time I turned 8 and I took up the bass guitar at age 10," he remembered.
When he turned 15, Rainey began collecting gospel records and, at age 20, he began picking up DJing gigs.
"My life has always been centered around the church," he said. "Gospel music was a big part of that experience."
So has GITA Radio, which has had an increased importance during the coronavirus pandemic.
"I have a pre-existing issue that have prevented me from going to Woodhouse since April," Rainey said. "My kids taught me how to livestream over Facebook and I discovered what a powerful tool that can be."
Making sure that GITA Radio is available on multiple platform has increased its awareness to record producers, promoters and artists.
"Just recently, I've received 150 pieces from 60 different artists," Rainey said. "I'm expecting much more to come over the next few days."
In addition, GITA Radio has also been growing its audience base.
"Due to COVID, people are at home more and need to hear the gospel in troubled times," Rainey said. "GITA has been a godsend for me and, hopefully, it has been a godsend for others."
For Rainey, the streaming radio station has become a ministry for all those who seek it.
Which is why he is turning GITA Radio into a nonprofit organization, where at-risk kids can learn about radio production.
"Never in a million years did I think GITA would go beyond a hobby for me," Rainey said. "Now I want to share what I've learned with a new generation."
Perhaps, he'll be able to help the next big name in Gospel music, right?
"There are some powerful voices out there," Rainey said. "And they deserve to be heard."