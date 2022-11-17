Cirque Musica combines music and acrobatic for all-new holiday show

Steven Cook always wanted to combine the showmanship of a Broadway musical with the excitement of a circus.

With Cirque Musica, the veteran touring company producer was able to get the best of both worlds.

"We were able to attract top musicians and top aerialists from around the world for one exciting show," Cook explained. "I'm positive audiences have not seen anything like it."

The all-new "Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland," coming to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., for a 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25 show, stars Samantha Duval as Caroline, who travels between two worlds to save the holiday spirit.

According to Cook, "Holiday Wonderland" is a musical journey that can transport audiences to a magical faraway land for a fun-filled holiday experience.

More than that, the show boasts one of Cirque Musica's largest international casts.

"We have circus performers from Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Mongolia and, even, Ukraine," Cook said. "Luckily, the Ukrainian performers have worked for us for years and aren't directly impacted by that country's current war."

Indeed, Cirque Musica has employed many of the world's most mesmerizing acrobats and daredevils since its inception in 2010.

With multiple productions of such Cirque Musica shows as "Rhapsody," "Crescendo," "Heroes and Villains," "Symphonic" as well as "Holiday Wonderland," going on across the continent, Cook said he's hit upon a formula that will resonate and captivate all members of the family.

"I think parents will enjoy the beautiful sets and the holiday music performed by a live band and the kids will be thrilled by all of our aerialists," he explained.

However, staging such a show doesn't come without peril.

"'Holiday Wonderland' will be presented at 35 major North American cities over a two-month period," Cook said. "Each stop is, literally, like having a circus come to town."

"We have multiple touring vehicles and a support team that is expert at putting up and tearing down all of the equipment a circus would need," he continued. "On top of that, music is of equal importance to any Cirque Musica performance. It truly is a big undertaking."

Yet is it all worthwhile after an extended COVID-19 related hiatus?

"Like all live touring companies, we had to cancel all performance during the pandemic," Cook said. "We went well over a year with no performances."

Since the start of 2022, Cirque Musica is back to its regular schedule and Cook is happy to report that the audiences have returned.

"I guess it was understandable," he said. "As anxious as our cast members were to perform again, audiences were just as excited to see live entertainment again."

After all, Cirque Musica presents theater in a very unique way.

"'Holiday Wonderland,' in particular, hits all of the buttons as a show with something for everyone," Cook said. "The sets, costumes and lighting are as beautiful as the music."

Plus the acrobats will draw oohs and ahhs from audiences of all ages.

"Spectators will be dazzled by both the acrobats as well as the holiday cheer," Cook explained. "Our 'Holiday Wonderland' blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of the world's greatest circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites performed live."

Which is exactly what Cook wanted when combining the majesty of music with the thrill-a-minute appeal of the circus."

"It's rare that the entire family can share an unforgettable experience at the same time," he said. "We want you to create memories that will last forever at 'Holiday Wonderland.'"