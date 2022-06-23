Daisy the Great on the process of songwriting and collaborating with AJR

When Kelley Nicole Dugan and Mina Walker met as students at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, both had dreams of becoming of actors.

Instead, Dugan, a native New Yorker, and Walker, originally from the Crescent City of New Orleans, decided to team up and form the indie pop group Daisy the Great.

Best known for songs like "Glitter," "Persephone" and "Cry in the Mirror," the band will be playing Saturday in the Park's Main Stage on July 2.

So, how did two acting students become musicians?

Mina Walker: "We were in the same class at NYU, studying acting and segued way into music. It naturally happened because we were both songwriters. Kelley was more serious than me (but) I discovered how much I loved writing songs."

I know you collaborate on many songs. What makes you a good team?

Mina Walker: "We have a similar writing styles that are both lyrically and melodically driven. We have similar strengths as well as a few different ones. We can bounce ideas off of each other. If Kelley said this is a good idea or this is a bad idea, I can really trust her."

I imagine after working together for the past five or six years, it becomes easier, right?

Kelley Nicole Dugan: "I definitely thing we've developed a shorthand with each other over time."

There's a wistfulness about your music. Do you feel a sense of nostalgia when performing your songs?

Kelley Nicole Dugan: "A lot of our songs are about confronting changes. Not necessarily nostalgic for the past but just interested in how you're growing and examining yourself. I think it's nice to see how a song ages. I'm like, wow, that song I wrote a long time ago applies to me more than ever."

Mina Walker: "I think that happens more and more with us."

I know you recently collaborated with AJR, who were a big hit at 2021's Saturday in the Park. How did that come about?

Kelley Nicole Dugan: It was awesome to collaborate with AJR. We put out a new version of an older songs ("Record Player") and AJR added some new verses. That was super-fun to put together. We were very fortunate to hop on tour with them last year and, on the biggest stages we've ever seen. It was crazy."

Now, I'm going to get a bit philosophical. What advice would your future self give to the person you were in the past?

Mina Walker: "I'll write a song and, years later, discover my younger brain was smarter than I thought."

Kelley Nicole Dugan: "When we were younger, we didn't how to do a lot of stuff. So, the way we made music was very experimental. I'd tell my younger self, you're doing great. And, also, to stay curious."

