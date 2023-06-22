When country singer Dane Louis hits Grandview Park’s Bandshell at Saturday in the Park, it will be part-concert and part-reunion.

It’s been more than two years since he moved from Sioux City in order to pursue his show business dreams in Music City USA.

“You know what they say about Nashville,” Louis, a perennial country music Siouxland’s Choice Award recipient, said. “It is as important to be seen as it is to be heard.”

Also important is being noticed by the right people.

“Nashville is definitely a networking town,” Louis said. “You never know who you’re gonna bump into.”

At this moment, Louis’ management team is connecting him with radio executives whose stations may want to play new single “Bad Guy.”

He has also been attending songwriting workshops in order to create the perfect musical hook.

2021 Saturday in the Park Dane Louis performs on the Abe Stage during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, July 2, 2021.

While Louis keeps busy in Nashville, he has never forgotten his Midwestern roots.

Louis’ website has trucker caps with his name superimposed on the Hawkeye State as well as a baseball hat with his name inside an Iowa license plate.

Plus he’s been back a handful of time, headlining concerts or special events.

“Sioux City will always be a home for me,” Louis said. “This is where everything started for me.”

2021 Saturday in the Park Dane Louis performs on the Abe Stage during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City Friday.

Recalling the humble beginnings of his career, Louis would pick up gigs while working a regular job as a finish carpenter.

Eventually, he became a staple at Sioux City’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, where he’d open for such visiting A-Listers as Joe Diffie, Billy Currington and Casey Donahew.

“After my set, I’d stick around and watch how those guys would work the stage or interact with the audience,” Louis explained. “It felt like I was getting on-the-job training while in Sioux City.”

2021 Saturday in the Park The Dane Louis band performs at Saturday in the Park.

Certainly, it gave him the confidence to test the waters in Nashville.

Yet it also feels good to be making a return engagement in Sioux City as well as at Saturday in the Park.

“I played the Abe Stage a couple of years ago,” Louis said. “I’m excited to be up on the Main Stage.”

Don’t be surprised to see Louis studying the stagecraft of performers like Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton or Tanya and Michael Trotter Jr., the duo behind The War and Treaty.

“This year’s lineup is excellent,” he said. “Saturday in the Park will be awesome.”

Still, Louis is also looking forward to seeing some familiar faces in the audience during his set.

“It will be fun to be back in Sioux City,” he said. “I can’t wait.”