Dead Horses duo to bring intimate modern folk to Vangarde Arts show

Don't let their band's name fool you, but Dead Horses' vocalist Sarah Vos and upright bassist Daniel Wolff are actually quite chipper.

Indeed, "Brady Street" -- the duo's first new album in four years -- is more lighthearted than usual.

"For a record that touches on topics like poverty and homelessness, 'Brady Street' is actually life-affirming," Vos remarked. "Which may be a bit counter-intuitive for an album during the pandemic."

Nevertheless, the Milwaukee-based Dead Horses will bring its brand of modern indie folk to Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Wolff, Dead Horses has never been a band in the traditional sense.

"It's more like a musical conversation between me and Sarah," he explained. "While we travel with a drummer, our shows tend to be much intimate than those of other people."

It was that chemistry that Vos wanted to recreate in "Brady Street."

"Which wasn't easy because of the pandemic," she said. "I'd record a vocal and guitar demo to Dan. Then, he's take a crack at it. Afterward, the drummer would add his playing to the mix."

"Even COVID-19 restrictions keeping us from playing together, I think the album turned out well," Wolff said.

Probably helping was the fact that Wolff and Vos had plenty of musical experience.

"Sure, we had our share of bands that started in high school and stuff like that," Vos said. "I was always more rootsy in music while Dan was more adventurous."

"As a teenager, I was into punk," Wolff said with a laugh. "In high school, (the Minneapolis-based) Motion City Soundtrack was big and I enjoyed their blend of pop punk."

Since partnering up as Dead Horse, Vos and Wolff have been able to refine their sound that combines traditional roots music with a contemporary twist.

"I think 'Brady Street' approaches subject mattes in a realistic way," Vos said. "Yet it is still optimistic in the its unshakeable faith that there are brighter days ahead."