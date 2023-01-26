DJ Jesse Jamal wants you to bust a move as he soundtracks a night of house party hits

By day, Jesse Mason makes commercials as promotions manager at KCAU-TV.

But at night, the 39-year-old Bellevue, Neb., native can be found behind the decks as D.J. Jesse Jamal.

Mason will be spinning the tracks during a House Music Dance Party, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday at the Sioux City Conservatory of Music, 1301 Pierce St. The show, which is open to audiences of all ages, will also include a mini film festival as well an art show featuring the works of Alex Lee.

So, how did a mild-mannered creative service guy find himself manning a DJ session.

Initially, it began through his love of director Quentin Tarantino films.

"When I was a kid, I didn't notice movie soundtrack until I saw the way Tarantino would use music," Mason explained. "Tarantino would use a certain song that would perfectly capture the mood of a scene. He did it so well that music would become a part of the drama."

That certainly sparked the creative juices of a self-admitted music and movie nerd.

"I studied film in college and started making music videos while I was still a student," he said.

Very much a part of the '90s house music scene, Mason gravitated toward the work of the Chemical Brothers, Basement Jaxx and Daft Punk.

"Don't get me wrong, I loved all types of music," he insisted. "But house music just had a great energy to it."

After beginning a career in TV, Mason took his videomaking skills and applied them to advertising spots.

"Once you think about it, most commercials combine music and action," he said. "In other words, they can be considered a 30-second music video."

Yet Mason didn't try his hand at DJ-ing until five years ago.

"I was able to go to (the) Bonnaroo (Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee) that year and electronic dance music sets blew me away," he remembered.

Mason began making party mixes from favorite bands, gifting them to friends.

It wasn't until the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020 that he got seriously into DJ-ing.

"Guess everybody has their own pandemic project," Mason said with a chuckle. "My project was to learn how to DJ."

Once pandemic restrictions were lifted, he started booking gigs as DJ Jesse Jamal.

"Jamal is my middle name but it also works as a DJ name," Mason suggested.

Since then, he has been crafting soundtracks to fit the mood of a crowd.

"This is exactly what a DJ does," Mason explained. "If Quentin Tarantino uses music to enhance what's on a movie screen, a DJ does the same thing during a party scene."

While he uses music from all genres and eras for his dance mix, Mason is surprised at how well the songs of the 1990s fit.

"They say that everything gets a comeback and it seems like the '90s is being revived," he said.

Which makes sense since the decade was a fertile time for house music remixes. Indeed, certain songs -- like Everything But the Girl's "Missing" -- were better known for their dance remix than they were for the original source material.

According to Mason, that is the magic of DJ-ing.

"You're blending songs together as if they're all a nonstop, continuous beat," he said.

Sometime, this musical blend is achieved by a word in a lyric or even by an identifiable riff in a song.

Mason uses pop star Dua Lipa's 2020 hit "Break My Heart" as a perfect example of developing a mood through a case of selective sampling.

"There's a moment in 'Break My Heart' which uses a riff that is so similar to the INXS song 'Need You Tonight,' that Dua Lipa had to credit (songwriters and INXS group members) Michael Hutchence and Andrew Farriss as her collaborators," he said. "Because Dua Lipa did so much sampling in that song, it ended up with eight songwriters, who may have had minimal involvement in its creation."

To some extent, that's a sign of the times. DJs and producers like Calvin Harris, Diplo and Marshmello are just as well-known as singers.

"If you go to (audio streaming sites like) Spotify, you'll see a producer's name as well as the name of a performer," Mason said. "I think audiences are interested in the behind-the-scenes players of their favorite music."

Indeed, that is where Mason wants to take his career.

"I'd like to work with local talent and make our own music," he suggested.

Could DJ Jesse Jamal has the makings to become Sioux City's very own Mark Ronson?

The modest Mason won't go that far.

"I just want to create a perfect party mix that will get people moving," he said. "That's what house music is all about."