Doc Robinson creates 'backyard BBQ party vibe' at SITP

When longtime friends Jon Elliott and Nick D'Andrea formed Doc Robinson in 2016, they went out of their way to recruit the finest rhythm and blues musicians that Columbus, Ohio had to offer.

After all, any group that named itself after two legendary icons (the Philadelphia-based rock band Dr. Dog and Motown's very own Smokey Robinson) needed to bring the goods.

And Doc Robinson did just that.

Describing their sound as "backyard BBQ breakup music," the band created music that was soulful and relatable.

Four records in two years, a successful series of tours plus having their song "Break My Fall" land on the cult Netflix animated series "Bojack Horseman" helped to put Doc Robinson on the map.

Then, two unexpected challenges impacted the band.

First, vocalist and guitarist D'Andrea amicably left Doc Robinson right before COVID-19 brought the music world to a standstill.

So, when Doc Robinson comes to Saturday in the Park's Main Stage on July 2, it will be after a two-year hiatus.

It will also have Elliott, the lead vocalist and harmonica player, firmly in the captain's chair.

"When Nick left, we weren't ready to see Doc Robinson end," Elliott said. "The band was too good for that to happen."

Instead, he and his bandmates continued making music which combined elements of rock and roll, soul and a modern pop beat.

"We call our sound a 'throwback to the future,'" Elliott explained. "Even if our tunes are made up of sad, break-up songs, they all have the melody and feel that will put you in the mood of a fun backyard BBQ party."

Unlike other performers, Elliott said his parents encouraged him to pursue music.

"Both of my parents were musicians and my mom was an administrator with the Columbus Public School District," he said. "They know the importance of music."

This was especially true during the pandemic, when Elliott was able to write and record new material.

"We're living in a time when everybody has a recording studio in their bedroom," he said. "The pandemic gave us plenty of time to perfect our material."

Yet nothing will match being on the road.

"When I'm on the festival circuit, it becomes all about the music," Elliott said. "I don't want to sound too 'hippie' about it but I become one with the music when I'm on stage."

This will certainly be the case when Doc Robinson comes to Saturday in the Park.

"Being on the same stage as Buddy Guy means everything to us," Elliott said in admiration. "The man is such a true legend."

"Will Doc Robinson bring our A game when we come to Sioux City?" he said. "You better believe we will."

