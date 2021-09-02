Dordt University hosts video game-themed pop concert

"I guess I wasn't as knowledgeable about video games or their themes as my students," he said. "I know I wasn't up to date."

While preparing this pop playlist, Rose leaned on the recommendations of students as well as his own five, X-Box-savvy children.

Well, he quickly discovered video game music is a lot shorter in length than music produced for Broadway or movies.

"The music is shorter, so we have to pack more into the show," Rose said.

But much of it was surprisingly good.

"Back when I was younger, video games really didn't have much in terms of production values," Rose said. "Now, they're nicer to look at and have original music that is pleasant to listen to."

Indeed, video game music is probably as well-known to his students as a Beethoven piece would be to him.

"They've grown up on video games," Rose said. "It is comforting to them."

Which is important for incoming freshmen who are just acclimating themselves to college life.

But it is also nice for audiences, who've been missing out on pop concerts.