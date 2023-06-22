Known for his four-octave vocal range and extraordinary falsetto register, Philip Bailey is the recipient of seven Grammy Awards as well as an inductee into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame.

An early member of and one of the two lead singers (along with group founder, the late Maurice White) for the legendary Earth, Wind & Fire, he has already attracted multiple generations of fans over the career that has spanned more than 50 years.

But does Bailey, 72, ever consider completely retiring from making music? Don’t bet on it.

He and his Earth, Wind & Fire bandmates will soon be embarking on a 20-city “Sing a Song All Night Long” arena tour with Lionel Richie later this summer.

Before that, EWF will be headlining Saturday in the Park, closing out the show July 1 at Sioux City’s Grandview Park Bandshell.

“When I’m puttering around the house, I feel like I’m retired,” Bailey said. “As soon as I hit the road again, I feel re-energized.”

“If you love what you do, you’ll never need to retire,” he added. “Music’s been my passion and I can’t imagine my life without music in it.”

ROCK & ROLL, R&B AND ALL THAT JAZZ

Some of Bailey’s earliest memories were listening to recordings of gospel great Mahalia Jackson, who was a favorite of his mom.

“I grew up in Denver in the ‘50s and ‘60s,” he recalled. “That meant I was exposed to all sorts of music, from rock and roll to R&B to folk music to country music.”

Eventually, Bailey found inspiration in jazz musicians like John Coltrane and Miles Davis.

“As a small kid, I’d head over to my friend’s house, checking out his mom’s record collection,” he said with a laugh. “When my friends were playing outside, I’d be listening to a bit of Miles Davis.”

Already in bands as a teenager, Bailey graduated from Denver’s East High School before attending the Metropolitan State University of Denver and the University of Colorado.

LISTENING TO STEVIE AND ‘THE MOTOWN SOUND’

However, his real education came from listening to the Motown Sound (as it was exemplified by Stevie Wonder) as well as the smooth sounds from female singers like Dionne Warwick and Sarah Vaughan.

When Bailey was at the University of Colorado in 1972, he was invited to join Earth, Wind & Fire by White, who had started the band a few years earlier.

“For as long as I can remember, I loved making music,” he noted. “Being able to say you were getting paid for making music? That was a revelation to me.”

Over the next several years, Bailey learned the nuts and bolts of the business from White.

“I think what helped me out was my background,” he explained. “I wasn’t strictly a soul performer. There was still plenty of jazz and gospel in me.”

That was important to White, who saw EWF as a band which combined elements of R&B, rock, jazz, soul, pop and funk.

Earth, Wind and Fire live After more than 50 years, Earth Wind and Fire continues to wow crowds for its high energy concert. The iconic band -- headed by Philip Bailey …

MAKING ‘MUSIC THAT WAS BIGGER THAN OURSELVES’

“Maurice had a vision of what he wanted for Earth, Wind and Fire,” Bailey said. “He wanted us to make music that was bigger than ourselves.”

Through such songs as “Devotion,” “Keep Your Head to the Sky” and “Shining Star,” White felt music could leave a positive effect on the world.

“Maurice thought you can make your music commercial but it needed to connect with audiences,” Bailey said. “Creating music that was relatable was what kept music relevant.”

White’s vision for EWF remained long after his retirement from the road.

So has White’s commitment to the greater good, even seven years after White’s death at age 74?

“Music can be soothing, entertaining and encouraging,” Bailey said. “It can also render a service to humanity. Maurice felt it and so do I.”

Bailey created a nonprofit organization as a way to give back to the community.

MUSIC AS A UNIFYING FORCE

More than 15 years ago, he became involved with the Music is Unity Foundation, which was created be a support for foster kids as they age out of the system.

“Every year, so many kids age out of the foster care system and, then, they are left to fend for themselves,” Bailey said. “We decided to champion the cause by teaching young adults how to write, produce and create music.”

EWF has even invited foster kids to become a part of the group’s Backstage Soundcheck programs.

As a father and grandfather himself, Bailey said he enjoys working with younger people.

Fellow EWF member Verdine White also agrees. He’s led important initiative with the Girls and Boys Club of America and started the Verdine White Foundation, which helps music-minded kids with scholarships and other programs.”

“Young people will keep you on your toes,” he said. “That much is true.”

earth, wind and fire Do you have a favorite Earth, Wind and Fire song? See the legendary EWF when they play the Main Stage at Saturday in the Park on July 1.

ALWAYS MOVING FORWARD

Yet Bailey is always looking forward to the next big challenge.

This was the impetus behind “Love Will Find a Way,” the critically acclaimed jazz album Bailey released in 2019.

The album gave him a chance to work alongside jazz legends like the late Chick Corea, younger jazz artists like Christian McBride, Kamasi Washington and, even, will.i.am (of Black Eyed Peas fame).

A WISH LIST OF FUTURE COLLABORATORS

Bailey said he wouldn’t mind other young collaborations in the future.

So, who’s on the top of his wish list?

“(Singer-songwriter and producer) Anderson.Paak is very impressive,” Bailey said. “I also like (pop and R&B singer) Victoria Monet a lot.”

Last year marked Bailey’s 50th year as a member of Earth, Wind & Fire. Even after all that time, he still gets a kick out of the impact the group’s music has on people.

“Seeing so many generations of fans in the audience is wonderful,” he said. “That shows you have staying power.”

It is also what keeps Bailey going as an artist.

“I’ve always been a strong believer in God,” he explained. “He’s been directing my path from the time I was a kid and that’s been a source of strength for me.”

“I’ve been given the opportunity to follow my passion while trying to make a difference along the way,” Bailey said. “You can make a positive difference through music.”