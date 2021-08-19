Festival brings arts and music to Pierson, Iowa

Don't let the funny name fool you, but Golphstok 2021 will likely be the largest arts and music festival to be held in Pierson, Iowa, this summer.
But if truth be told, the festival -- taking place on Saturday -- is also the only arts and music festival occurring in Pierson, a Woodbury County town of around 366 people.
The event, which began as a simple family get-together, four summers ago, has grown to include arts and craft vendors, food trucks and local entertainment, according to founder Golphstok founder Loren Schieuer.
"It started simply as a way for me and my sons Sam and Pete to music together," Schieuer, a retired woodworker and the leader of the musical Acoustic Rooster band, explained.
Eventually, the event became a fundraiser for the nine-hole Pierson Golf Association golf course, which is located at the Pierson City Park, the site of Golphstok.
"When we were raising funds for the golf course, it was called Golfstock, which was a play on words with Woodstock," Schieuer said. "Since we're no longer a golf course fundraiser, we've changed the name to Golphstok, which is pronounced the same way, but has those two funny dots over the vowels."
Schieuer means there are now umlauts over the "o's" in Golphstok, which makes it look like a German word, even though it isn't.
"No, Golphstok is just a fun event for Pierson residents on a summer day," he said.
In addition to Schieuer's Acoustic Rooster, which open the entertainment portion of the festival at 2 p.m., the Singer Family Band will follow at 3 p.m., the CRS Band will play at 4:30 p.m., Past Vertical will take the stage at 6:30 p.m., while Noah Towns & the Other Brothers will be the headliners at 8:30 p.m.
Wait, there's more.
Expect plenty of food trucks, more than 15 vendors, artists and yard games in a safe, welcoming setting.
Indeed, it reminded Schieuer of similar events held when he was a kid.
"Every summer, the carnival would come to town," he said. "That was enough to bring the entire community together."
In place of carnival rides and midway games, Golphstok will generate attention to areas that are closer to Schieuer's heart.
"I've always been a big believer in the arts," he said. "That is why a festival celebrating both the fine arts and the performing arts is so nice."
While Golphstok will likely not be the next Woodstock, the all-day festival will attract around 300 to 400 people to Pierson, which is about 40 miles northeast of Sioux City.
"My sons Sam and Pete want Golphstok to be bigger and bigger every year," Schieuer said. "So does my other son Jesse."
Well, it may go without saying that Acoustic Rooster will perform.
"You know, that isn't as important as it used to be," Schieuer allowed. "We're plenty busy doing other things at Golphstok but, yeah, we'll be playing our music again this year."