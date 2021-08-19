Festival brings arts and music to Pierson, Iowa

Don't let the funny name fool you, but Golphstok 2021 will likely be the largest arts and music festival to be held in Pierson, Iowa, this summer.

But if truth be told, the festival -- taking place on Saturday -- is also the only arts and music festival occurring in Pierson, a Woodbury County town of around 366 people.

The event, which began as a simple family get-together, four summers ago, has grown to include arts and craft vendors, food trucks and local entertainment, according to founder Golphstok founder Loren Schieuer.

"It started simply as a way for me and my sons Sam and Pete to music together," Schieuer, a retired woodworker and the leader of the musical Acoustic Rooster band, explained.

Eventually, the event became a fundraiser for the nine-hole Pierson Golf Association golf course, which is located at the Pierson City Park, the site of Golphstok.

"When we were raising funds for the golf course, it was called Golfstock, which was a play on words with Woodstock," Schieuer said. "Since we're no longer a golf course fundraiser, we've changed the name to Golphstok, which is pronounced the same way, but has those two funny dots over the vowels."