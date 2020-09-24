Final Say: Reflections of first live concert

It’s hard to enjoy live music right now, with many concerts being canceled or postponed until next year. Right now, it the perfect opportunity to look into other options.
I enjoy going out to watch and support local bands all over Siouxland, or catch video performances, either live streams or pre-recorded seasons.
This is also a good time to look back on all the concerts and performances of the past.
I haven’t had a chance to see much when it comes to concerts over the years.
Most of the live music I've heard throughout my life were bands and musicians at local events, bars or wineries.
But concerts? Not so much.
The very first concert I saw was when I was in the eighth grade. My dad came home from work one day and asked, 'Do you know who Carrie Underwood is? And do you like her?' He had two tickets for Carrie's “Play On” tour in 2010.
Well, I’m a person who isn’t really picky when it comes to music. Sure, I can't stand some artists and songs, but I pretty much listen to everything from Disney music to metal.
So when I heard my dad ask about Carrie Underwood, I told him yes, even though at the time I had only heard two… maybe three songs from her.
It was the first concert I went to, and I loved it (at least her performance and only one of the opening acts).
Though I must admit as someone who wasn't used to being awake late at night, especially on a school night, I was tired, but content, when the concert was over.
I was so happy and glad that it was the first concert I went to.
I almost went to see Hunter Hayes at the Sioux Empire Fair in high school, but my friends and I opted to go on rides instead. It was too hot to wait in line. I did catch some of his performance while riding a ferris wheel, but it was pretty much one song.
There was another concert my dad got tickets for -- Def Leopard. I wanted to go, my parents wouldn’t take me.
The next time I went somewhere for a live performance came was in my sophomore year of college when the school choirs went to Nashville.
We stayed at a hotel that was within walking distance to the Grand Ole Opry. Now, as someone who listens to a small handful of country music/artists, I wasn’t sure what to expect.
Though overall it was a fun night, the only thing that was a disappointment for me was that I didn’t take better photos that night.
At least I still have the ticket and the memories of sitting up top and seeing all the different artists play below.
It’s hard not to see the different concerts around the area, but I feel it helps by looking back at the concerts online.
It gives me something to look forward to when my favorite bands and musicians start touring again.
