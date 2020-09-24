Final Say: Reflections of first live concert

It was the first concert I went to, and I loved it (at least her performance and only one of the opening acts).

Though I must admit as someone who wasn't used to being awake late at night, especially on a school night, I was tired, but content, when the concert was over.

I was so happy and glad that it was the first concert I went to.

I almost went to see Hunter Hayes at the Sioux Empire Fair in high school, but my friends and I opted to go on rides instead. It was too hot to wait in line. I did catch some of his performance while riding a ferris wheel, but it was pretty much one song.

There was another concert my dad got tickets for -- Def Leopard. I wanted to go, my parents wouldn’t take me.

The next time I went somewhere for a live performance came was in my sophomore year of college when the school choirs went to Nashville.

We stayed at a hotel that was within walking distance to the Grand Ole Opry. Now, as someone who listens to a small handful of country music/artists, I wasn’t sure what to expect.