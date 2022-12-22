Former Sioux Cityan's band snagging high-profile gigs in indie music scene

Kendall James know how to make “A Damn Good First Impression,” though it has taken the former Sioux Cityan a little longer than he thought.

James, the lead singer of indie alt rock quartet Neon the Bishop, said the group just released its newest single “A Damn Good First Impression” at a pretty opportune time.

On Dec. 6, Neon the Bishop opened for the hip British pop band The 1975 and indie darlings lovetheband at Denver, Colo.’s Mission Ballroom.

“The Mission Ballroom is, by far, the largest venue we’ve ever played,” James who currently lives in Denver, said a few days before showtime. “I think we’re gonna go big to fit the stage.”

While admitting this show will be his “dream gig,” James still recalls the days he fronted local bands in Sioux City as a student at Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) more than a decade ago.

“All of my early bands would follow a pattern,” he remembered. “We’d develop a following or win a Battle of the Bands contest like (WITCC’s) Witstock.”

“Then, all of my insecurities would come out or my pride would get the better of me,” James said. “That would be signal the end of the road.”

This pattern continued until James settled in Denver.

“Denver has a great local music scene,” he said. “I began jamming with Erik Johnson, Carlos Hernandez and Stephen Morrison. We started making music together and Neon the Bishop was born.”

Now that James mentioned it, who the heck is Neon the Bishop?

Apparently, the band’s namesake is a fallen clergyman who wears a Liturgical headdress adorned with the letter N.

Oh, did we forget to specify that Neon’s head is actually a skull?

It’s a good thing that he is also entirely fictional.

“We actually came up with the band’s name by accident,” James said. “We were on an online band name generator and found tow words that we liked. ‘Neon’ and ‘Bishop.’ We incorporated both words by creating a character who was in a very dark place but wanting a second chance.”

Seems like it Neon the Bishop – the band – may get a second chance to make “A Damn Good First Impression.”

“We’ve been having a pretty good 2022,” James said. “We’ll see what the new year will bring.”