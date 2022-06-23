Formerly an Abe act, Artificial Stars makes a return appearance on SITP main stage

On a humid June night, Jeff Koithan was scoping out the alley art that were featured on the sides of several downtown buildings.

"Ah, this is the art of Sioux City," he said, standing in front of a large mural created by Kitty Hart (aka "Kitty Kitty Bang Bang").

Getting a whiff from a nearby dumpster, Koithan added with a grimace, "and this is the aroma of Sioux City.

A guitarist with the rock group Artificial Stars, Koithan was in the alley between Fourth and Pierce streets for an on-location photo shoot with bandmates Luke Sweeney, Neil Strub and Ari Lebowitz.

Founded by Koithan and fellow guitarist Strub in 2017, the band will be playing Saturday in the Park's main stage on July 2.

This may be a bit of a comeback for Artificial Stars, according to drummer Sweeney.

"We started off really hot," he explained. "Then, our original bassist Jesus Iniguez moved away."

"Ari joined the band as our new bassist in 2021," Strub explained, continuing the story. "We played one gig and, then, life kept getting in the way of the band."

Which for Strub, Lebowitz and Koithan meant marriage.

"All three of us got married to our girlfriends in the past year," Lebowitz said.

As for Sweeney, who was already a husband, 2021 was a year reserved for some DIY.

"I renovated the attic of my house, turning it into a rehearsal for space for us," he explained. "That was my big project which ate up my time."

As its name seems to imply, Artificial Stars is an ensemble group without a front man.

"We're a rock band and our sound has evolved over time as we've matured as a group," Koithan said.

"I know we're not as angsty as we were when we started out," Strub noted.

Indeed, Artificial Stars is probably less angsty than they were when the band played Saturday in the Park's Abe Stage in 2019.

"Jesus was still our bassist at the time," Sweeney said. "That was a huge step for us."

Yet Lebowitz gets emotional at the thought of appearing with his band at Saturday in the Park's main stage.

"I've been an SITP volunteer since I was 13 years old," he said. "Over the years, I've seen performers like B.B. King, Aretha Franklin, the Avett Brothers and Buddy Guy. Knowing that Artificial Stars will be part of that history is incredible to me."

Strub nodded his head in agreement.

"The past few years have been crazy but we're back," he said. "We're recording a new album that will be out in the fall plus we've booked a few festival shows this summer."

"Saturday in the Park will remind people that were still around and ready to go again," Strub added.

