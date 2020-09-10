GhostCat (finally) celebrates release of latest album

Even though GhostCat released its third album in April, the indie rock band will have an album release party at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Marquee.
Winter Wayfarer and Spencer Aspleaf will also be there.
“We have put an immeasurable amount of effort and work into this album and all of us are truly proud,” said vocalist Alex Erwin. “We want to share this with our community and we just miss being around people and performing live. Nothing beats the live connection between audience and band.”
Erwin said GhostCat had a few release parties planned earlier this year but were unable to hold them due to the coronavirus concerns. Most were canceled or postponed.
For the party at the Marquee, Erwin said people can expect a night of "explosive energy" that has been building over the past few months.
Erwin said he and his band wanted to do this because GhostCat knows what it means to be able to connect with people during dark times.
“Live music can be true therapy for mental health,” Erwin said.
The musicians also think it’s important to be around friends and the community and share their music.
Erwin said they have been working on the latest album, “Impending Bloom,” for over three years.
“For me personally, this album contains some of my deepest and heaviest emotions,” Erwin said. “I’ve gone through some severe and amazing changes in the past few years and I think I really bled that all out into these 14 tracks. Some light and some dark. Can’t have one without the other.”
Erwin said he wants people to understand no matter how bad things are, they can get better if one believes.
What’s next for GhostCat? Erwin said the musicians will continue to focus on growing as a band and as companions.
“Our friendship is the most important thing to us, honestly,” Erwin said. “It’s kept us enjoying what we do for these six years. Expect some brand new tunes this fall."
GhostCat’s three albums, "Useless Fairytales" (2014), "How Infinite The Sky" (2017), and "Impending Bloom" (2020) are available on Spotify and ghostcat0.bandcamp.com
Updates for GhostCat's music can be found on its Facebook www.facebook.com/GhostCat712.
