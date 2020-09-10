GhostCat (finally) celebrates release of latest album

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Even though GhostCat released its third album in April, the indie rock band will have an album release party at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Marquee.

Winter Wayfarer and Spencer Aspleaf will also be there.

“We have put an immeasurable amount of effort and work into this album and all of us are truly proud,” said vocalist Alex Erwin. “We want to share this with our community and we just miss being around people and performing live. Nothing beats the live connection between audience and band.”

Erwin said GhostCat had a few release parties planned earlier this year but were unable to hold them due to the coronavirus concerns. Most were canceled or postponed.

For the party at the Marquee, Erwin said people can expect a night of "explosive energy" that has been building over the past few months.

Erwin said he and his band wanted to do this because GhostCat knows what it means to be able to connect with people during dark times.

“Live music can be true therapy for mental health,” Erwin said.

The musicians also think it’s important to be around friends and the community and share their music.