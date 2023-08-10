Take a stroll through the Sioux City Hard Rock Hotel & Casino sometime soon and you’ll see more than two dozen “new” pieces of memorabilia on display from music legends past and present.

Recently, a team from Hard Rock International moved in items from the likes of Taylor Swift, Prince and Willie Nelson, prepped them for showing and placed them in glass cases throughout the grounds of the entertainment complex. Some of the artifacts previously in those spots were carefully stowed away and will journey on to other Hard Rock properties or go back to the repository in Hollywood, Florida, where over 80,000 (yes, 80,000) pieces have passed through.

“A lot of our memorabilia collection is a revolving, living, breathing collection,” said Carrie Schiraldi, a memorabilia designer for Hard Rock International. There’s no set schedule for when things will move but Schiraldi said properties tend to see a refresh every seven-to-10 years.

Certain items on display, such as those from Sioux City native Tommy Bolin, will stay put (though his case is being reframed). “We always want to pay tribute to local artists,” Schiraldi said.

So what all exactly is new?

Well, Taylor Swift fans (Swifties) can check out a yellow beaded Mandalay dress the popstar wore during a photo shoot to promote her November 2009 “Saturday Night Live” episode.

Dig Prince? Well then you can marvel at a guitar, lyric sheet, suit and T-shirt from the Purple One. The lyric sheet has words for a track called “Strange” which doesn’t show up in Prince’s official catalog. “You see his penmanship and the songwriting process on that piece of paper,” Schiraldi said.

Those keen on Willie Nelson can take a look at a suede vest and blue bandana the country music outlaw wore while playing at the Farm Aid III concert in Lincoln, Nebraska in 1987.

Any and all articles of clothing are transported in garment bags. So when digs previously worn by Donna Summer, David Lee Roth, Johnny Cash, Britney Spears and Elvis Presley arrived at the Sioux City Hard Rock, they arrived in garment bags.

Mike Adams, the assistant general manager of the Sioux City Hard Rock, said the change out represents a wide array of artists.

“This is such a diverse set of genres and age groups. It’s this multitude of ages,” he said.

He and Schiraldi explained the process was more than a year in the making and took a lot of conversations to figure out what might work where. Schiraldi said the Sioux City property “went above and beyond” in polling patrons about artists they’d like to see represented.

A novelty Schiraldi was particularly excited to see installed in Sioux City is a turntable purchased by Jimi Hendrix and Jimi Hendrix Experience drummer Mitch Mitchell in September 1967 while on tour in Sweden. The pair bought the record player to listen to their then-new single “Burning of the Midnight Lamp.”

“(We) love to display memorabilia that has a unique backstory,” Schiraldi said.

Accompanying the record player are a used Jimi Hendrix guitar amplifier and a purple ruffled shirt he once rocked.

Just down the hall from the Hendrix display is a feature for the band The Who which includes a Fender Stratocaster that guitarist Pete Townshend played for the group’s 25th anniversary reunion tour and a shirt from drummer Keith Moon’s personal collection. Moon died in 1978 at age 32.

Schiraldi said items from artists who are deceased aren’t necessarily more difficult to acquire but do tend to cost more. As for living musicians, she said a good deal of them will sell various relics of theirs to auction houses and give the money to charities.

“There’s a lot of good that comes from that,” she said.

At least two of the wares from artists who’ve passed away didn’t come intact. Now, the Sioux City Hard Rock can say its has smashed electric guitars from Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain and Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell.

And they’ll be around for a while, Schiraldi said.

“You can be sure that it will have its home in Sioux City for several years."