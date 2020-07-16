Hard Rock cautiously brings back live music outdoors

Outdoor music has returned to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.
Throughout the month of July, concerts will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays on the patio near Main + Abbey.
Johnny Vee and Heath Davis will perform July 17; guitarist Eli Dykstra will follow July 24. Lil Red & The Medicated Moose will play July 31.
“This is what the Hard Rock is built on -- music,” said Missy Rarrat, entertainment and vibe manager. It brings people together, she added, allowing them to have a sense of normalcy.
“So any one of this to come back into our lives, we’re thankful for.”
Rarrat said she never thought she would live through a pandemic and never thought about how the coronavirus would affect her or the music community. She said it pains her to see how much those who tour are struggling.
Rarrat said the new space is different than Battery Park. It's gated off to make it smaller.
“Even a small scale like this in our outdoor amphitheater, which is usually packed with 6,500 people, even if we get 50 it’s a start,” Rarrat said.
Rarrat said the Hard Rock would like to start doing more shows, but officials don’t want to get ahead of themselves. She said it’s because they don’t know what’s going to happen.
Rarrat said when they announced these concerts, they got calls from eager music lovers and performers.
“Ever since we announced it, my inbox has just blown up with, 'Hey, if you ever need hip hop....' All different genres are really clawing to get in here,” Rarrat said.
Rarrat said the biggest thing she wants people to know is that safety is No. 1. Hard Rock has employees making sure social distancing is in place and tables are cleaned after patrons leave.
Rarrat said there will be limited seating and space. The concert area will hold 200 people at the most.
Rarrat said the area is like a nice backyard barbecue setting.
“At this point, this is kind of where we started,” Rarrat said. “There really was no format to this. We just said, “Let's get something out there, let’s throw it against the wall and see if what sticks.'"
The hope is the concert series will build into something bigger.
