Hard Rock cautiously brings back live music outdoors

Outdoor music has returned to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Throughout the month of July, concerts will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays on the patio near Main + Abbey.

Johnny Vee and Heath Davis will perform July 17; guitarist Eli Dykstra will follow July 24. Lil Red & The Medicated Moose will play July 31.

“This is what the Hard Rock is built on -- music,” said Missy Rarrat, entertainment and vibe manager. It brings people together, she added, allowing them to have a sense of normalcy.

“So any one of this to come back into our lives, we’re thankful for.”

Rarrat said she never thought she would live through a pandemic and never thought about how the coronavirus would affect her or the music community. She said it pains her to see how much those who tour are struggling.

Rarrat said the new space is different than Battery Park. It's gated off to make it smaller.

“Even a small scale like this in our outdoor amphitheater, which is usually packed with 6,500 people, even if we get 50 it’s a start,” Rarrat said.