A parking ramp and ramp that crosses over Third Street and connects to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is shown Wednesday. The parking structure, intended to have retail spaces at ground level, was designed to alleviate parking congestion for both the casino and the nearby Tyson Events Center.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino workers from left, Ryan Berk, Alex Miller, and Alan Groszkrueger set up the area ahead of the opening night at Battery Park. A large number of big, current artists will perform at Battery Park this summer.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's vibe manager Missy Rarrat said Abe, her Bernese Mountain Dog, is a regular at all Battery Park shows.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Some of the entertainment crew on the Anthem stage at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City.
According to vibe manager Missy Rarrat, one major reason this year wasn't as big as previous (or possibly future) years is due to the construction of the new parking ramp across third street from the Hard Rock.
"We had a smaller season than we had last year," said Rarrat. "I still felt pretty good about it. We tried to get more shows outside, but the parking garage was a factor. We lost a lot of space that we needed for the larger national acts. We weren't able to supply an area for these larger trucks and buses to park, so we scaled back a little bit."
Space is definitely a factor as the touring acts come with large vehicles of their own and so does the production team the Hard Rock brings in from Canada.
Rarrat was pleased with the Tailgate Series as well as Mike Kessel's Nashville Nights free concert series.
"The Tailgate Series was one of those things we threw at the wall to see if it stuck," she said. "We basically put three Anthem-sized acts outside to get fans to bring out lawn chairs and enjoy the summer in Battery Park. Now that the parking garage is almost finished, though, we will go back to business per usual in 2020. We may have quieted down this year, but next year we are coming back with a vengeance."
Business per usual? That means Rarrat and the rest of the team at the Hard Rock won't be pulling any punches when it comes to booking shows for the upcoming seasons. The team fully intends to bring the best entertainment possible to Sioux City. Many things will be tweaked in the upcoming year...maybe even Battery Park's location...but we will keep that as a teaser for days to come.
Something many people probably noticed about this year's music lineup was that it was full of country musicians. The market for country music in this area is large, but Rarrat acknowledged there will be a bigger variety in music in the upcoming year.
The Charlie Daniels Band guitarist Chris Wormer, left, and Charlie Daniels performs at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino’s Battery Park venue Thursday, May 23, 2019, before lighting forced the cancellation of their show. Part of the Outlaws and Renegades Tour, The concert also featured The Cadillac Three. Travis Tritt was scheduled to perform but the stormy weather cancelled his set. The show kicked off the casino’s 2019 Battery Park series of outdoor concerts. Sioux City Journal photo by Tim Hynds
The Charlie Daniels Band's Charlie Daniels and Chris Wormer perform at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino’s Battery Park venue Thursday, May 23, 2019, before lighting forced the cancellation of their show. Part of the Outlaws and Renegades Tour, The concert also featured The Cadillac Three. Travis Tritt was scheduled to perform but the stormy weather cancelled his set. The show kicked off the casino’s 2019 Battery Park series of outdoor concerts. Sioux City Journal photo by Tim Hynds
The Cadillac Three's Jaren Johnston, right, and Kelby Ray perform at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino’s Battery Park venue Thursday, May 23, 2019, as part of the Outlaws and Renegades Tour. The concert also featured The Charlie Daniels Band who played three songs before lightning forced the band off the stage and also prevented Travis Tritt from performing. The show kicked off the casino’s 2019 Battery Park series of outdoor concerts. Sioux City Journal photo by Tim Hynds
"There is a lot of diversity coming up," said Rarrat, going over a list of yet-unannounced artists coming to the Hard Rock. "You want to go with what you know, but you don't want to oversaturate. I don't want anyone to think we are trying to get away from being an eclectic music venue. My ultimate goal is to get people in here that are saying they can't believe we booked 'that' band."
Rarrat often gets help from her four-legged friend Abe, her Bernese mountain dog.
"I got Abe in January when he was six months old," said Rarrat. "When some artists come here, they request a dog to hang out with. Abe isn't bothered by the noise that happens in the venue...he likes it. The more noise the bands make, the happier this dog gets. This dog makes such a big difference in the entire day when he's here. He gets to the point where he thinks everyone is at the Hard Rock to see him.
"When Charlie Daniels came here he said he heard there was a dog here. He noticed Abe was a Bernese mountain dog, which surprised me because not a lot of people know that breed. Charlie told me that he had an album called 'Road Dogs' and all the band members were dogs on the cover. He was a Bernese mountain dog. It was creepy how much the two of them looked alike. He had Abe in a headlock the entire time he did his meet and greet."
While the unannounced shows are under lock and key, there are some upcoming shows slated for the coming months that should get some heads turning.
Jew Jam is a benefit for the late Chris "The Super Jew" Galinsky's family. He was always into concerts, so the Hard Rock decided to throw a tribute to him on September 21.
Sara Evans will be gracing the Anthem stage on October 26 and Aaron Lewis will be performing on November 15.
There will be a Boy Band Night on October 12 and other tribute acts will be announced in the upcoming weeks.
As per usual, the Dueling Pianos will be returning for a pre-Thanksgiving show, and the year will finish with a New Year's Eve party with The Spazmatics.
