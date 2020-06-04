Haven emerges: Former Siouxlander gets a new sound, name

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Fans who remember when Kelsey Klingensmith wowed Siouxlanders as a pre-teen may be surprised she's no longer a country singer but a pop singer with a new name -- Haven.

“Growing up in Iowa all I ever listened to was country, so when I wanted to do music that was what I knew to do,” Klingensmith said. “That’s what I was into. When I moved out to Nashville I started to listen to pop music and there was a lot more things, musically, to do.”

To complete the evolution, Klingensmith moved to Los Angeles, where she said everything fell into place and made sense to her. She said that she spends a lot of time in L.A., and that her pop music has allowed her to expand creatively.

Klingensmith said that her music is like a mix between rap and pop.

Haven was supposed to go on tour around this time, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, she has been home in Nashville with her family, working on her music.

“I’m working on music for next year,” Klingensmith said. “Just writing singles for next year, writing through Zoom with producers. Then they send the track and I record them and send them back.”