C-Note Bankin (aka Charles Franklin III) is what you call a “triple threat.”

Not only can the Sioux City-based entertainer sing and rap, but he can also cook.

Specifically, down-home barbecue will be on the menu for “Sauce It Up!” an outdoor concert being held in the “backyard” of the Key Club, 1008 Fourth St., at 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 28.

In addition to C-Note Bankin, who is the Siouxland’s Choice for 2023’s Best Hip-Hop Artist, the show will also feature an all-star lineup rappers, like The Urban Outlaws and DJ Kid Corduroy.

“Come around for the food at 5 p.m., stick around for the show that follows immediately after that,” he said.

Rapper C-NOTE BANKIN Rapper C-Note Bankin talks about his upcoming show here at 1008 Key Club in downtown Sioux City.

C-Note learned all about music while growing up in Arkansas.

“My mom took me and my brothers to church,” he said. “Like so many other people, we fell in love with performing at church.”

Subsequently, his family formed an T&B singing group called Dynasty when C-Note Bankin was still in school.

“I was all about the music,” he said. “If I wasn’t singing with my brothers, I was in choirs or in school musicals.”

Rapper C-NOTE BANKIN Rapper C-NOTE BANKIN talks about his upcoming show here at 1008 Key Club in downtown Sioux City.

As he got older, C-Note Bankin also began rapping.

“I love reading and I love the way that words sound together,” he explained. “I discovered I could rap as well as I could sing.”

C-Note Bankin acknowledged he was inspired by such hip-hop icons as Nipsey Hustle and Nas.

“Nas, especially, is a storyteller,” he said. “(Nas) creates a world and lets you in it.”

Rapper C-NOTE BANKIN Rapper C-Note Bankin talks about his upcoming show here at 1008 Key Club in downtown Sioux City, Iowa.

Rapper C-NOTE BANKIN The All Day Sauce created by rapper C-NOTE BANKIN and Sarffy Hot Sauce Company.

Which is exactly what C-Note Bankin wants to do with his music.

After all, he’s already played (along with “Radio” Miller of MIL) at the Abe Stage during 2022’s Saturday in the Park. He’s even played on the same bill as R&B legend Ginuwine (“Pony,” “Same Old G,” “Differences) at an Aug. 2022 show at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Anthem.

If he wasn’t already busy, C-Note Bankin also joined forces with the Sioux City-based Sarffy Hot Sauce Company for an All Day Hot Sauce, bearing his name and likeness.

“I love hot sauces but I wanted to create one that won’t punish me,” he explained. “I can use my All Day Hot Sauce in the morning with my eggs or for dinner with my steaks. You can use it all day, any day.”

Suffice it to say, family also taught C-Note Bankin with everything he knows about food.

“It’s pretty common to learn about smoking meats at a young age down south,” he said. “The men in the family take care of the meat while the women are all about the sweet stuff.”

Chances are good that “Sauce It Up” will have plenty of both.

Indeed, the always enterprising C-Note Banking has a new project just waiting on the backburner.

“I’m hoping to collaborate with a local chef on a new cookbook with nothing but soul food favorites,” he said.

Well, we wouldn’t put it past C-Note Bankin for creating a culinary conglomeration.

Down south, we know about good music and we know about good barbecue,” he said. “It was only a matter of time before somebody found a way to combine both.”