Hollywood Undead coming to Battery Park as part of the Rockzilla tour

About a week before the release of the eighth studio album "Hotel Kalifornia," Hollywood Undead's Johnny 3 Tears was in a contemplative mood.

"When we released our first album (2008's 'Swan Song'), it was a huge deal," the veteran bassist and vocalist explained. "Nowadays, bands are all about the singles and albums are now simply a collection of songs."

A founding member of platinum-certified rap rock Hollywood Undead, Johnny 3 Tears (whose real name is George Regan) has been sharing the stage with bandmates Jorel "J-Dog" Decker, Dylan "Funny Man" Alvarez, Jordon "Charlie Scene" Terrell and Daniel "Danny" Murillo for nearly 15 years.

"Being in a band is like being in marriage," he said. "There's plenty of give and take."

Indeed, Johnny 3 Tears is simply happy to be back on the road following a pandemic-related hiatus.

Currently, Hollywood Undead is the midst of a summertime Rockzilla Tour, along with such rockers as the Grammy-nominated Papa Roach, the Platinum-selling Falling in Reverse and the heavy metal Bad Wolves.

All four bands will be part of a Hard Rock Hotel & Casino show. As part of the 111 Third St. casino's summer outdoor concert series, the music will start at 6 p.m. Friday.

At the start of the COVID-19 shutdown, Johnny 3 Tears said the band already had most of the material for "Hotel Kalifornia."

"We had new stuff but we couldn't tour with it due to the pandemic," he said.

Which was unfortunate since the album -- which as been described as "a juxtaposition between the 'haves' and the 'have nots' in the state of California" -- contains some of Hollywood Undead's strongest material.

Johnny 3 Tears knows the territory well.

"Los Angeles is where you can accomplish your dreams as well as live out your nightmares," he said. "I've done a bit of both."

To be fair, many still don't believe that he and his bandmates are "La-La Land" natives.

"If you tell people you're from L.A., they'll say no, where are you really from?" Johnny 3 Tears noted with a shrug. "There is no such thing as a native Angelino, right?"

However, Hollywood Undead are the real deal. But Johnny 3 Tears said his band's longtime trademark of wearing masks during concert was never an allusion to a Southern Californian's sense of theatricality.

"We phased out masks a few albums ago," he said. "The masks reflected the band's identification with graffiti and L.A's street art scene."

Johnny 3 Tears admitted there has always been a connection between the fine arts and the performing arts as well as rock music and theater.

"My wife recently made me take her to the ballet," he remembered with a laugh. "At first, I wondered how much liquor would I need to get through this. Surprisingly, the ballet turned out to be one of the best things I've ever seen."

Having said that, Johnny 3 Tears said you'll never hear the soundtrack to "Swan Lake" emanating from the Hollywood Undead tour bus.

"On tour, your life is spent with four others guys on a bus," he explained. "You don't want talk or music. The silence suits me just fine."

And as soon as he gets home, Johnny 3 Tears' preferred genre of music may surprise people.

"I relax to rap as well as southern rock and roll," he said. "There's something about Creedence Clearwater Revival that is timeless."

To many of his fans, the music of Hollywood Undead is also timeless.

"There have been many instances when I'll see a familiar face in the front row at a concert," Johnny 3 Tears said. "It dawns on me that I've been performing for many of those familiar faces since they were teenagers."

"Now, those former teenagers are coming to our concerts, oftentimes with their own teenaged kids," he continued. "If that doesn't blow your mind, nothing will."