Home Free returns to Sioux City Orpheum with a 'Warmest Winter' show

Tim Foust has a surefire way of warding off a sore throat.

"As soon as I get a bit scratchy, I'll drink plenty of water, buy a natural homeopathic sore throat reliever, and get plenty of rest on our bus," he explained. "That always does the trick for me."

For Foust, his voice is his livelihood.

The Texas native happens to be the deep-voiced bass from the a cappella group Home Free.

Best known for their mix of upbeat Nashville-dipped pop hits, country western standards, incredible harmony and humor, Home Free's "Warmest Winter Tour" will be coming to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., at 8 p.m. Friday.

Home Free was founded in Mankato, Minnesota, in 2000. Foust became a member of the group in 2010, after many years of pursuing a solo singing career.

"Actually when I was in high school, I was a jock," he said. "I was very much into soccer but, slowly, the theater arts and, then, music became increasingly important to me."

Indeed, Foust entertained thoughts of becoming an orthodontist for a while.

"I always heard the music industry was fickle and scary," he explained. "It certainly wasn't the steadiest of industries."

But once Foust set his mind to pursue music as a career, he never looked back.

"In show business, you're living out of a suitcase," he said. "That lifestyle isn't for everyone. And if it was OK when you were younger, it may not be the case as you get older."

Still, Foust said his Home Free experience has allowed him to travel around the country while meeting fans.

That was a way of life which ended very suddenly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Home Free certainly wasn't alone in that respect," Foust said. "Everything closed up overnight."

While he and his bandmates took the time off to write and record new music, Foust admitted he loved being back on the road again.

"You wouldn't be touring if you didn't enjoy what you're doing," he said. "We may be waking up in a new city every day but we make it work."

During concert day, Foust said he and his group may spend the entire day inside of the venue or on the bus, watching football on TV.

On occasion, he may venture off on his own.

"I'm a real foodie," Foust said. "If a town has a great Cajun restaurant or a place, specializing in down-home cuisine, I'll check it out."

Most important, he is happy to live out his musical dreams.

"Music is a big part of my life," Foust said. "I am very happy to be back on the road again."

