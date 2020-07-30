Hump Day Happy Hour debuts in Sioux City

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Live music returns to the Tyson Events Center this week.

Five weeks of outdoor music, food trucks and drinks will be offered at the 401 Gordon Drive site on Wednesdays.

“These are definitely unforeseen times, and we wanted to come up with an idea that would create a safe and fun experience for the community,” Enzo Carannante, assistant general manager and director of marketing at the Tyson, said.

Carannante, David Bernstein from Saturday in the Park, and Kelly Quinn and his team at the Marquee worked together to create the event. Carannante said they felt it was a great opportunity to experience live music and highlight local artists.

“The event is geared toward those who want to get out and enjoy a sense of normalcy during these difficult times,” he said. “Our goal is to create a safe environment for the community to be able to come out after work to listen to live music, grab a bite to eat and enjoy some beautiful weather.”

Carannate hopes that it will help provide an escape to everyone.